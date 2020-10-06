Hyundai Creta Gets New Base Petrol Variant. Other Variants Now Pricier By Up To Rs 62,000

Published On Oct 06, 2020 11:26 AM By Sonny for Hyundai Creta

A bare-bones Creta for just under Rs 10 lakh still gets a 115PS engine and air con with rear vents

The Hyundai Creta base-spec E variant is now offered with the petrol engine.

Priced at Rs 9.82 lakh, it is the most affordable variant of the new Creta till date.

While Creta EX petrol is pricier by Rs 62,000, Hyundai has raised prices of all other variants by Rs 12,000.

Creta rivals the likes of Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, MG Hector and Tata Harrier.

The second-gen Hyundai Creta was launched in India back in March and has since reclaimed its throne in the compact SUV segment from its Kia cousin. Enough time has passed since launch for the carmaker to increase the prices of all variants by a small margin. Hyundai has also taken this opportunity to introduce a petrol option for the base-spec E variant that was previously limited to the diesel engine. With this new entry-level Creta, the SUV’s starting price is now lower than before.

The revised prices of the 2020 Hyundai Creta are as follows:

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference E - Rs 9.82 lakh n.a. EX Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 10.61 lakh Rs 62,000 S Rs 11.72 lakh Rs 11.84 lakh Rs 12,000 SX Rs 13.46 lakh Rs 13.58 lakh Rs 12,000 SX IVT Rs 14.94 lakh Rs 15.06 lakh Rs 12,000 SX(O) IVT Rs 16.15 lakh Rs 16.27 lakh Rs 12,000 SX Turbo Rs 16.16 lakh Rs 16.28 lakh Rs 12,000 SX(O) Turbo Rs 17.20 lakh Rs 17.32 lakh Rs 12,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference E Rs 10 lakh Rs 10 lakh Rs 1,000 EX Rs 11.49 lakh Rs 11.61 lakh Rs 12,000 S Rs 12.77 lakh Rs 12.89 lakh Rs 12,000 SX Rs 14.51 lakh Rs 14.63 lakh Rs 12,000 SX(O) Rs 15.79 lakh Rs 15.91 lakh Rs 12,000 SX AT Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 16.11 lakh Rs 12,000 SX(O) AT Rs 17.20 lakh Rs 17.32 lakh Rs 12,000

*all prices, ex-showroom Delhi

The Hyundai Creta is offered with a choice of three engines: 1.5-litre petrol, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel. The 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines are offered with a 6-speed manual and each gets its own automatic option: CVT for the petrol and 6-speed torque convertor for the diesel. Creta’s turbo-petrol engine is only available with a 7-speed dual clutch automatic.

Also read: Hyundai Creta Variants Explained: Which One To Buy?

While the entry-spec Creta E variant has few comforts to offer, it has all the basics making it worth considering on a tight budget. It also appeals to those who plan to equip it with aftermarket accessories and features down the line. In its more expensive trims, the 2020 Creta comes with features like a panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, ventilated front seats, and a power-adjustable driver’s seat.

The Hyundai Creta takes on the likes of the Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster, and also comes within the range of bigger SUVs like the MG Hector and Tata Harrier. It will also face competition from upcoming models like the production version of the Skoda Vision IN and Volkswagen Taigun.

Read More on : Hyundai Creta diesel