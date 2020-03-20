Hyundai Creta Variants Explained: Which One To Buy?

Published On Mar 20, 2020 08:00 AM By Dhruv for Hyundai Creta

On comparing similar powertrain variants, you will find that Creta’s five variants are priced more than a lakh apart. But do you need to spend all that money for the fully-loaded variant?

The new Creta has been one of the most-awaited SUVs of the year. After all, its predecessor set the compact SUV segment on fire by selling like hot cakes for four years! Life has now come full circle for the Hyundai SUV with the launch of its second-generation model. There are five distinct variants on offer with some powertrain options being reserved for the higher-spec variants only. The jump between similar powertrain models is always over a lakh. Thus, we break down the variants of the Creta to find out which one will be perfect for you. Take a look at the prices of all the variants in the table below:

1.5-litre Petrol MPi 1.5-litre Diesel CRDi 1.4-litre Petrol Turbo GDi MT CVT MT AT DCT E NA NA Rs 9.99 lakh NA NA EX Rs 9.99 lakh NA Rs 11.49 lakh NA NA S Rs 11.72 lakh NA Rs 12.77 lakh NA NA SX Rs 13.46 lakh Rs 14.94 lakh Rs 14.51 lakh Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 16.16 lakh SX(O) NA Rs 16.15 lakh Rs 15.79 lakh Rs 17.20 lakh Rs 17.20 lakh

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is available in a total of five powertrain combinations. All of these have been borrowed from the Kia Seltos and comply with BS6 emission norms. Take a look at them in the table below:

Engine 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.4-litre turbo-petrol Max Power 115PS 115PS 140PS Peak Torque 144Nm 250Nm 242Nm Transmission 6-speed manual/CVT 6-speed manual/6-speed auto 7-speed DCT

Apart from all this, the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine variants of the Creta are offered in seven exterior shades. They are:

Typhoon Silver

Polar White

Red Mulberry

Galaxy Blue

Lava Orange

Phantom Black

Titan Grey

The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol variants are available in three paint schemes. They are:

Deep Forest (single-tone colour)

Polar White with Phantom Black Roof (dual-tone colour)

Lava Orange with Phantom Black Roof (dual-tone colour)

Now that you have your powertrain and colour picked out, let’s start with the variants.

Hyundai Creta E: Offers good value for money if you can live without a music system.

Variant Price E MT 1.5-Diesel Rs 9.99 lakh

Safety: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, day/night inside rear view mirror (IRVM), front seatbelts with pretensioners, emergency stop signal, speed alert system, impact sensing auto door unlock, speed sensing auto door lock and engine immobilizer.

Exterior: Silver front and rear skid plate, piano black finish on A-pillar, black-out tape on B-pillar, silver lightning arch on C-pillar, projector headlamps, LED positioning lamps, black cascading front grille, dual-tone bumpers, body-coloured ORVMs and door handles, micro roof antenna, LED turn indicators on ORVMs, and rear spoiler.

Interior: Two-tone interior, D-cut steering wheel, and follow-me-home headlamps.

Comfort and Convenience: Foldable key, manual AC, electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs), front armrest with storage, electric tailgate release, rear AC vents, 12V front power outlet, tilt adjustable steering, luggage lamp, seat back pocket (passenger side only), all four power windows, cooled glove box, warning light for tyre pressure, height-adjustable driver seat, adjustable front headrests, 16-inch steel wheels, lane change indicator, and central locking.

Verdict

Even though this is the base variant of the Creta, its features list doesn’t reflect that. It’s decently equipped and if you are on a tight budget and really want the new Creta, the E variant is perfect for you. It’s also good for those looking to do a lot of aftermarket customisation on their new car, especially the music system. For all others, we recommend you skip this variant.

Hyundai Creta EX (over previous variant): Diesel is way overpriced, petrol is okay for a base variant.

Variant Price Difference from previous variant EX MT 1.5-Petrol Rs 9.99 lakh NA EX MT 1.5-Diesel Rs 11.49 lakh Rs 1.50 lakh

Exterior: Shark fin antenna.

Comfort and Convenience: Front USB charger and sunglass holder.

Infotainment: 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, steering-mounted audio controls, voice recognition, Arkamys Sound with 4 door speakers and 2 tweeters.

Verdict

Compared to the previous variant, Hyundai is asking for more than Rs 1.5 lakh here for the diesel-manual variant, with the only major addition being a music system. The hike in price is totally unjustified here and for this reason alone, we recommend you skip this variant. However, if you are looking for a petrol-manual variant, this variant is the base model and offers decent value for money.

Hyundai Creta S (over previous variants): Hyundai is demanding a big premium for little feature additions. Skip this variant altogether.

Variant Price Difference from previous variant S MT 1.5-Petrol Rs 11.72 lakh Rs 1.73 lakh S MT 1.5-Diesel Rs 12.77 lakh Rs 1.28 lakh

Safety: Rear camera with steering adaptive guidelines, front fog lamps, and rear defogger with timer.

Comfort and Convenience: Smart key with push-button start, driver rear view monitor (the reversing camera can be switched on while moving forward), automatic headlamps, automatic climate control, rear USB charger, and rear wiper and washer.

Exterior: 16-inch styled steel wheels, LED tail lamps, integrated silver roof rails, and chrome front grille.

Interior: Metal-finished inside door handles, rear parcel tray, rear window sunshade, cruise control, and driver-side seat back pocket.

Verdict

This time around, it is the petrol variant of the Creta that feels absurdly overpriced. The premium is close to Rs 2 lakh and you aren’t even getting features worth half that price, over the previous variant. The diesel comes at a lower premium, but the feature addition again doesn’t justify it. Skip this variant altogether as it is not even remotely close to being bang for buck.

Hyundai Creta SX (over previous variants): Definitely bang for buck, almost like Hyundai wants you to buy this variant only.

Variant Price Difference from previous variant SX MT 1.5-Petrol Rs 13.46 lakh Rs 1.74 lakh SX MT 1.5-Diesel Rs 14.51 lakh Rs 1.74 lakh SX CVT 1.5-Petrol Rs 14.94 lakh NA SX AT 1.5-Diesel Rs 15.99 lakh NA SX DCT 1.4-Petrol Rs 16.16 lakh NA

Safety: Rear disc brakes, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management control (VSM), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), child seat anchor points, and burglar alarm.

Exterior: Puddle lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, 17-inch grey alloy wheels (only for DCT variants), matte black front and back skid plate (only for DCT variants), twin tip exhaust (only for DCT variants), glossy black C-pillar (only for DCT variants with dual tone paint scheme), LED headlamps, LED DRLs, matte black roof rails (only for DCT variants), dark chrome front grille (only for DCT variants), chrome finish on outside door handles (only for non-DCT variants).

Interior: All-black interior with orange colour pack (only for DCT variants), black fabric seat upholstery (only for DCT variant), AC vents with orange accents (only for DCT variants), contrast stitching (only for DCT variants), leatherette-wrapped steering with contrast stitching (only for DCT variants), blue ambient lighting, leather-wrapped steering (only for non-DCT variants), metallic scuff plates, sporty pedals (only for DCT variants), and panoramic sunroof.

Comfort and Convenience: Electric parking brake with auto hold (only for automatic variants), air purifier (only for automatic variants), drive mode select (only for automatic variants), traction control modes (only for automatic variants), paddle shifters (only for automatic variants), auto folding ORVMs, rear armrest with cupholders, auto up-down for driver side power window, LED cabin lights, height-adjustable rear headrests, rear seat headrest cushion, 60:40 split for rear seat, and 2-step reclining rear seat.

Infotainment: 10.25-inch touchscreen with Blue Link connected car tech, wireless smartphone charging, and BlueLink integrated smartwatch application.

Verdict

Finally, a variant that justifies the premium. This sudden change in the pricing almost makes it feel like Hyundai wants you to buy this variant or the one above. And that is our recommendation too. The SX variant of the 2020 Creta is the most value-for-money offering. If you are looking for an automatic Creta, this will be the base version and it's pretty loaded for that. In fact, the automatic Creta feels like it is more bang for buck, looking at what it is offering over the manual.

Hyundai Creta SX (O): Brings four more airbags to the cabin. Other additions make the cabin feel more premium. Go for it if you have the money to spare.

Variant Price Difference from previous variant SX(O) CVT 1.5-Petrol Rs 16.15 lakh Rs 1.21 lakh SX(O) MT 1.5-Diesel Rs 15.79 lakh Rs 1.28 lakh SX(O) AT 1.5-Diesel Rs 17.20 lakh Rs 1.21 lakh SX(O) DCT 1.4-Petrol Rs 17.20 lakh Rs 1.04 lakh

Safety: Side and curtain airbags (total six airbags), auto dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM), and height adjustable seat belts for driver and front passenger.

Exterior: 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (only for non-DCT variants).

Interior: Black leatherette seat upholstery with orange piping (only for DCT variant), grey and black leather seat upholstery (only for non-DCT variant), and leather door armrest.

Comfort and Convenience: Flash adjustment for lane change indicator, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, 8-way adjustable powered driver seat, air purifier (now available on all variants), manual transmission engine remote start, and tyre pressure monitoring system with exact PSI rating.

Infotainment: Bose premium 8-speaker sound system including front central speaker and subwoofer.

Verdict

The only thing that the top-spec Creta brings to the feature list that you might have found wanting in the lower variants are the four additional airbags. Apart from that, it pampers you with leatherette in the cabin and premium features. If you can’t live without the protection of six airbags, you have no choice but to buy this variant. However, the premium you are paying does feel justified for the added kit on offer.

