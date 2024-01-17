Modified On Jan 17, 2024 09:26 AM By Shreyash for Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos are the only compact SUVs that offer the option of a diesel engine, while the Grand Vitara and Hyryder also come with an optional strong-hybrid powertrain

The prices for the 2024 Hyundai Creta have finally been revealed, starting at a price of Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelifted Creta boasts comprehensive design updates both inside and out, along with an enhanced feature list and safety tech. Let’s explore how this improved compact SUV from Hyundai stacks up against its segment rivals – Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, and Honda Elevate – in terms of pricing.

Petrol Manual

Hyundai Creta Facelift Kia Seltos Maruti Grand Vitara Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Honda Elevate E - Rs 11 lakh HTE- Rs 10.90 Lakh Sigma- Rs 10.70 Lakh E- Rs 11.14 Lakh SV- Rs 11.58 Lakh EX - Rs 12.18 lakh HTK- Rs 12.10 lakh Delta- Rs 12.10 Lakh V- Rs 12.31 Lakh S- Rs 12.81 Lakh S - Rs 13.39 lakh HTK Plus- Rs 13.50 lakh Zeta- Rs 13.91 Lakh VX- Rs 13.70 Lakh S(O) - Rs 14.32 lakh G- Rs 14.49 Lakh HTK Plus Turbo iMT - Rs 15 lakh SX - Rs 15.27 lakh HTX- Rs 15.18 lakh Alpha- Rs 15.41 Lakh ZX- Rs 15.10 Lakh SX Tech - Rs 15.95 lakh V- Rs 16.04 lakh Alpha AWD - Rs 16.91 Lakh SX (O) - Rs 17.24 lakh V AWD - Rs 17.54 lakh HTX Plus Turbo iMT - Rs 18.28 lakh

The Maruti Grand Vitara has the lowest starting price here at Rs 10.70 lakh, which is Rs 30,000 less than the Hyundai Creta facelift and Rs 20,000 less than the Kia Seltos.

Though the Honda Elevate starts highest at Rs 11.58 lakh, its manual transmission variant tops at Rs 15.10 lakh, which is the most affordable among all the SUVs in this comparison. Meanwhile, the top-spec petrol-manual Creta is more affordable than the top-end petrol-manual variants of the Seltos and Hyryder.

Every SUV here gets a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with a manual transmission. For the Creta and Seltos, it makes 115 PS and 144 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual. The Honda engine packs the most punch with an output of 121 PS, also with a 6-speed manual.

The Seltos stands out as the only SUV in the segment to provide the option of an iMT gearbox (manual transmission without a clutch pedal) with its 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS / 253 Nm), making it a unique offering in this space.

Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder come with the same 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine (103 PS / 137 Nm) mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. It is the least powerful option here, but they are the only compact SUVs to get the option of all-wheel-drive (AWD).

Petrol Automatic

Hyundai Creta Facelift Kia Seltos Maruti Grand Vitara Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Honda Elevate Delta- Rs 13.60 Lakh V- Rs 13.41 Lakh S- Rs 14.01 Lakh VX- Rs 14.80 Lakh S (O) CVT - Rs 15.82 lakh Zeta- Rs 15.41 Lakh G- Rs 15.69 Lakh HTX CVT- Rs 16.58 lakh Alpha- Rs 16.91 Lakh S (hybrid)- Rs 16.66 Lakh ZX- Rs 16.20 Lakh SX Tech CVT - Rs 17.45 lakh V- Rs 17.24 Lakh SX (O) CVT - Rs 18.70 lakh Zeta Plus (hybrid) - Rs 18.33 Lakh G (hybrid)- Rs 18.69 Lakh HTX Plus Turbo DCT- Rs 19.18 lakh GTX Plus (S) Turbo DCT- Rs 19.38 lakh X Line (S) - Rs 19.60 lakh SX (O) Turbo DCT - Rs 20 lakh GTX Plus Turbo DCT - Rs 19.98 lakh Alpha Plus (hybrid) - Rs 19.83 Lakh X Line Turbo DCT - Rs 20.30 lakh V (hybrid)- Rs 20.19 Lakh

When it comes to the 2024 Creta petrol automatic, it comes with both naturally-aspirated and turbocharged options (same as the Seltos) offering a CVT and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), respectively.

The Honda Elevate, equipped with a CVT automatic gearbox, stands as the most affordable petrol automatic compact SUV, undercutting the entry-level Grand Vitara petrol-auto by Rs 19,000.

In its top-spec X Line trim, the Kia Seltos DCT emerges as the most expensive petrol automatic model in this comparison.

The Grand Vitara and Hyryder’s mild hybrid petrol engines are paired with a 6-speed torque converter. Both of these SUVs are also offered with a strong hybrid powertrain, which is only available with an e-CVT gearbox. This unit promises significant fuel savings with a claimed efficiency of up to 27.97 kmpl.

Diesel Manual

Hyundai Creta Facelift Kia Seltos E - Rs 12.45 lakh HTE iMT- Rs 12.00 Lakh EX - Rs 13.68 lakh HTK iMT- Rs 13.60 Lakh S - Rs 14.89 lakh HTK Plus iMT- Rs 15 Lakh S (O) - Rs 15.82 lakh HTX iMT- Rs 16.68 Lakh SX Tech - Rs 17.45 lakh SX (O) - Rs 18.75 lakh HTX Plus iMT- Rs 18.28 Lakh

The Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos are the only two compact SUVs that still offer the choice of a diesel engine. Both utilise the same 1.5-litre diesel unit (116 PS / 250 Nm). However, it's the Creta that provides the option of a proper 6-speed manual transmission, whereas the Seltos diesel comes with a 6-speed iMT.

Although priced similarly, the Seltos diesel prices start Rs 45,000 lower than that of the Hyundai Creta. Even the top-spec diesel-manual option of the Kia is more affordable by Rs 47,000.

Diesel Automatic

Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos S (O) - Rs 17.32 lakh HTX- Rs 18.18 Lakh GTX Plus (S) - Rs 19.38 Lakh X-Line (S) - Rs 19.60 Lakh SX (O) - Rs 20 lakh GTX Plus - Rs 19.98 lakh X Line - Rs 20.30 lakh

When it comes to diesel automatic, the Seltos and Creta both come with a 6-speed torque converter.

The Creta offers a more affordable entry-level diesel-automatic option, by Rs 86,000, than the Kia Seltos.

The Seltos X Line variant with the matte exterior is the most expensive diesel automatic model in this comparison, and also the most expensive choice in the compact SUV segment today.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta is now closely matched with the Kia Seltos in terms of premium comforts, both SUVs offering more than the other rivals listed here. The Honda Elevate may seem more attractively priced for its top variants, they are not as well equipped. Meanwhile, the Maruti and Toyota SUV siblings offer a good mix of features and technology, including the fuel-saving hybrids as well as a proper AWD option, but simply lack excitement in terms of performance.

What do you think about the prices for the new Creta compared to its rivals? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More on : Hyundai Creta diesel