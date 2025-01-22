Hyundai Creta Electric vs Rivals: Price Comparison

The Hyundai Creta Electric was launched on the first media day (i.e. January 17) of the Auto Expo 2025. It’s the most affordable EV in Hyundai India’s lineup, and takes on the likes of the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and the Mahindra BE 6. Here’s how the Creta Electric fares to its direct competitors in terms of prices.

However, the fully loaded trim of the Tata Curvv EV is Rs 1.5 lakh more than the top-spec Creta Electric.

In the top-spec, the Creta Electric undercuts the MG ZS EV and Mahindra BE 6 by Rs 2.94 lakh and Rs 3.4 lakh, respectively.

The MG ZS EV has the highest starting price of Rs 18.98 lakh compared to all other EVs in this comparison.

The Hyundai Creta Electric undercuts the entry-level variants of the MG ZS EV and Mahindra BE 6 by Rs 1 lakh. However, the base-spec Creta Electric is still Rs 50,000 more expensive than the base-spec Tata Curvv EV.

The one-above-base Smart MR (medium range) variant of the Creta Electric is priced close to the mid-spec Accomplished LR (long range) variant of the Curvv EV. Both EVs at this price point get dual 10.25-inch screens, however the Creta Electric’s variant also gets wireless phone charger.

The Mahindra BE 6 Pack One variant is also priced close to the second-from-base variant of the Creta Electric. The Mahindra SUV offers features such as dual-screen setup, auto AC, a 6-speaker sound system, and connected car tech.

Among all SUVs mentioned here, the BE 6, in the top-spec trim, is the most loaded electric SUV. It comes with amenities like a selfie camera, augmented reality-based heads-up display, dual wireless phone chargers, and auto park assist.

The Creta Electric is offered with two battery pack choices: a 42 kWh pack with an ARAI-rated range of 390 km and a larger 51.4 kWh pack with a claimed range of 473 km.