Hyundai Creta Electric vs Hyundai Creta: Design Compared In Real-life Images

The Hyundai Creta Electric differentiates itself from the regular Creta with pixelated pattern for the grille, EV-specific alloy wheels and revised elements inside the cabin

The Hyundai Creta Electric was unveiled recently featuring EV-specific design details inside and out. We have now got some real-life images of the all-electric Creta to help you take a detailed look at it. Let’s compare the design of the Creta Electric and its regular ICE (internal combustion engine) counterpart in real-life images.

Front

The Creta Electric features an EV-specific pixelated-pattern grille along with an updated bumper with active air flaps. The regular Creta, on the other hand, has a large, blacked-out rectangular grille. There’s also a charging flap in the centre of the grille on the Creta Electric, which bears the ‘Hyundai’ logo. Rest of the elements like split headlights and inverted L-shaped LED DRLs are the same on both versions of the SUVs.

Side

The Creta Electric looks exactly the same as its ICE counterpart from the sides. Not only the silhouette, even the window panels appear the same on both versions. However, the Creta Electric gets a blacked-out roof, pillar, and ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors).

While both SUVs get 17-inch alloy wheels, those on the all-electric Creta are aerodynamically designed.

Rear

Both get inverted fang--shaped connected LED tail lights. However, the rear bumper on the Creta Electric gets a pixelated design pattern, and the skid plate has also been updated.

Interior

Both Creta Electric and Creta get a dual-tone black and white cabin theme, and they both get a dual-screen setup on the dashboard. However, the Creta Electric gets a new steering wheel which is a 3-spoke unit, which comes directly from the globally-facelifted Hyundai Tucson. Behind the steering wheel you also get a stalk-type drive mode selector same as what we have seen inside the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Unlike the regular Creta, its all-electric version also gets electric boss mode for co-driver’s seat. Other features on board both SUVs include dual 10.25-inch screens, wireless phone charger, dual-zone AC, and a panoramic sunroof. Note that the screen setup inside the Creta Electric gets a different EV-specific user interface.

Powertrain Details

Hyundai is offering the all-electric version of the Creta with two battery pack options. The specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 42 kWh (Medium Range) 51.4 kWh (Long Range) ARAI-claimed Range 390 km 473 km Power 135 PS 171 PS

Expected Price And Rivals

The Hyundai Creta Electric is expected to be priced from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV and also the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.