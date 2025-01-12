All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Hyundai Creta Electric Expected Prices: Can It Undercut The Tata Curvv EV?

Published On Jan 12, 2025 08:01 AM By Dipan for Hyundai Creta Electric

  • 160 Views
  • Write a comment

The Creta Electric will be available in four broad variants: Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is just around the corner and we expect a lot of new launches, one of which is going to be the Hyundai Creta Electric. Upon its launch on January 17, 2025, it is going to be the Korean carmaker’s most affordable electric offering. While it is still some time for Hyundai to announce the prices, here are the variant-wise prices we expect it to be offered at:

Variant

42 kWh battery pack

51.4 kWh battery pack

Executive

Rs 17 lakh

Smart

Rs 18 lakh

Smart (O)

Rs 18.9 lakh

Rs 20 lakh

Smart (O) DT

Rs 19.05 lakh

Rs 20.15 lakh

Smart (O) HC

Rs 19.40 lakh

Rs 20.50 lakh

Smart (O) HC DT

Rs 19.55 lakh

Rs 20.65 lakh

Premium

Rs 19.50 lakh

Premium DT

Rs 19.65 lakh

Premium HC

Rs 20 lakh

Premium HC DT

Rs 20.15 lakh

Excellence

Rs 21.50 lakh

Excellence DT

Rs 21.65 lakh

Excellence HC

Rs 22 lakh

Excellence HC DT

Rs 22.15 lakh

Disclaimer: These prices are our estimates. Official prices will be revealed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which is being held between January 17 and January 22.

All prices are ex-showroom

Also Read: Production-spec Hyundai Creta Electric First Look, Exterior And Interior Detailed In 16 Real-life Images

Hyundai Creta Electric: An Overview

Hyundai Creta Electric front

The design of the Creta EV closely resembles the standard internal combustion engine (ICE) version, featuring the same lighting setups. However, it does have EV-specific elements such as a blanked-off grille, 17-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels, and revised bumpers with active air flaps.

Hyundai Creta Electric dashboard

Inside, the Creta EV has a cabin design similar to that of the regular model, but with a grey and navy blue theme. It sports a new 3-spoke steering wheel, which also appears in the India-bound facelifted Hyundai Tucson. The gear selector has moved to the steering column. The centre console also gets a cleaner look with the absence of the gear button. Despite these changes, the overall seat and cabin layout remains similar to the ICE version.

Hyundai Creta Electric centre console

The Creta EV comes equipped with a pair of 10.25-inch digital screens (one each for the infotainment system and driver display). It also features a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, dual-zone automatic climate control, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system. Other highlights include ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality.

In terms of safety, the Creta EV is provided with six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. It also comes with a Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite, offering features like adaptive cruise control and collision mitigation assist.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Powertrain Options

Hyundai Creta Electric drive selector

Battery Pack

42 kWh

51.4 kWh

No. Of Electric Motor

1

1

Power

135 PS

171 PS

Torque

To Be Announced

To Be Announced

ARAI-claimed Range

390 km

473 km

Drivetrain

Front-wheel-drive

Front-wheel-drive

Hyundai Creta Electric: Rivals

Hyundai Creta Electric rear

Upon launch, the Hyundai Creta Electric will rival the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6 and also the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Was this article helpful ?

Write your Comment on Hyundai Creta Electric

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars

All Brands

View All Brands
Home
New Cars
News
Hyundai Creta Electric Expected Prices: Can It Undercut The Tata Curvv EV?
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience