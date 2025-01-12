Hyundai Creta Electric Expected Prices: Can It Undercut The Tata Curvv EV?

The Creta Electric will be available in four broad variants: Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is just around the corner and we expect a lot of new launches, one of which is going to be the Hyundai Creta Electric. Upon its launch on January 17, 2025, it is going to be the Korean carmaker’s most affordable electric offering. While it is still some time for Hyundai to announce the prices, here are the variant-wise prices we expect it to be offered at:

Variant 42 kWh battery pack 51.4 kWh battery pack Executive Rs 17 lakh – Smart Rs 18 lakh – Smart (O) Rs 18.9 lakh Rs 20 lakh Smart (O) DT Rs 19.05 lakh Rs 20.15 lakh Smart (O) HC Rs 19.40 lakh Rs 20.50 lakh Smart (O) HC DT Rs 19.55 lakh Rs 20.65 lakh Premium Rs 19.50 lakh – Premium DT Rs 19.65 lakh – Premium HC Rs 20 lakh – Premium HC DT Rs 20.15 lakh – Excellence – Rs 21.50 lakh Excellence DT – Rs 21.65 lakh Excellence HC – Rs 22 lakh Excellence HC DT – Rs 22.15 lakh

Disclaimer: These prices are our estimates. Official prices will be revealed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which is being held between January 17 and January 22.

All prices are ex-showroom

Hyundai Creta Electric: An Overview

The design of the Creta EV closely resembles the standard internal combustion engine (ICE) version, featuring the same lighting setups. However, it does have EV-specific elements such as a blanked-off grille, 17-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels, and revised bumpers with active air flaps.

Inside, the Creta EV has a cabin design similar to that of the regular model, but with a grey and navy blue theme. It sports a new 3-spoke steering wheel, which also appears in the India-bound facelifted Hyundai Tucson. The gear selector has moved to the steering column. The centre console also gets a cleaner look with the absence of the gear button. Despite these changes, the overall seat and cabin layout remains similar to the ICE version.

The Creta EV comes equipped with a pair of 10.25-inch digital screens (one each for the infotainment system and driver display). It also features a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, dual-zone automatic climate control, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system. Other highlights include ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality.

In terms of safety, the Creta EV is provided with six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. It also comes with a Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite, offering features like adaptive cruise control and collision mitigation assist.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Powertrain Options

Battery Pack 42 kWh 51.4 kWh No. Of Electric Motor 1 1 Power 135 PS 171 PS Torque To Be Announced To Be Announced ARAI-claimed Range 390 km 473 km Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive Front-wheel-drive

Hyundai Creta Electric: Rivals

Upon launch, the Hyundai Creta Electric will rival the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6 and also the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

