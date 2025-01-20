Hyundai Creta Electric Arrives At Dealerships After Its Launch At Auto Expo 2025

The Creta Electric is the most affordable an EV can get in the Korean carmaker’s India lineup

The Hyundai Creta Electric has reached some pan-India dealerships, after its recent launch at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It is available in four broad variants: Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence, with prices ranging from Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 23.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India).

The Korean carmaker has started accepting bookings of the Creta Electric but is yet to confirm the dates for commencement of test drives and deliveries. However, as it has started arriving at dealerships, we can assume that the test drives should commence soon.

That said, we got hold of a few images of the electric version of the Creta from our dealership sources and here's what we could see on the displayed model.

More About The Unit Snapped

The showcased Creta Electric comes in the Ocean Blue colour with an Abyss Black roof. We can also spot 17-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels, LED lights all around, and radar housing for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Active air flaps, silver skid plates and black roof rails are also visible on the unit pictured.

Inside, a dual-screen setup, an auto AC control panel, a panoramic sunroof and buttons for memory function on the driver's seat can be seen. The rear seats feature a centre armrest with cupholders and trays behind the front seats.

All of these amenities direct us to conclude that the Creta Electric on display is the top-of-the-line Excellence variant which is offered only with the larger battery pack.

Let us take a look at both the battery pack options and the specification options the Creta Electric gets.

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon: BNCAP Ratings And Scored Compared

Creta Electric: Powertrain Options

Battery Pack 42 kWh 51.4 kWh No. Of Electric Motor 1 1 Power 135 PS 171 PS Torque 200 Nm 200 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC part 1+2) 390 km 473 km

An 11 kW AC charger can juice up the smaller battery pack from 10-100 percent in 4 hours, while a similar top up takes 4 hours 50 minutes for the larger unit. On the other hand, a 50 kW DC fast charger can charge both the battery packs of the EV from 10-80 percent in 58 minutes.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Price And Rivals

The Hyundai Creta Electric is priced from Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 23.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). However, these prices are exclusive of the 11 kW AC charger that needs to be bought separately for Rs 73,000. In terms of rivals, the Creta Electric locks horns with Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV and the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.