Published On Feb 10, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Creta

The Creta is also the highest selling SUV for January

Sure, the compact-SUV segment is popular, but only a select few models account for most of the demand. There are currently six compact SUVs to choose from: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Mahindra Scorpio, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, and the Maruti S-Cross. A few more are launching this year like the Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and MG ZS Petrol. Of the ones available right now, here’s how each one fared in January:

January 2021 December 2020 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 12284 10592 15.97 44.99 51.68 -6.69 12014 Kia Seltos 9869 5608 75.98 36.14 52.9 36.14 8620 Mahindra Scorpio 4083 3417 19.49 14.95 39.81 -24.86 3515 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 580 1185 -51.05 2.12 4.17 -2.05 1944 Renault Duster 336 494 -31.98 1.23 3.03 -1.8 370 Nissan Kicks 150 97 54.63 0.54 1.28 -0.74 119

The Hyundai Creta sold 12,284 units in January 2021, making it the bestselling SUV in its segment. This figure is a month-on-month (MoM) increase of around 16 per cent. However, its year-on-year (YoY) share dropped by around 6 per cent.

The Seltos comes in at the second place, selling 9,869 units in January. The Kia SUV had a slow December, but a 75% MoM increase in January is a lot closer to its average sales over the past six months.

At number three is Mahindra Scorpio, with around 4,000 units sold. Nearly 18 years since its debut, the SUV is still very popular in this segment. The next-gen Scorpio is expected to be launched later this year.

The S-Cross is Maruti’s top-of-the-line model. It sold 580 units in January 2021, witnessing a 50% decrease in the MoM figures The S-Cross is likely to see the return of the diesel variant when Maruti brings a BS6 version of its 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Despite getting a powerful 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, the Renault Duster failed to set the sales charts on fire. The compact SUV sold 336 units in January 2021, a 32 per cent decline in its MoM sales figures.

Nissan Kicks comes in at number six, selling 150 units in January 2021. That’s a 54 per cent increase in its MoM figures (its current market share stands at less than 1 per cent).

The Hyundai Creta has nearly 50% of the market share in this segment.

