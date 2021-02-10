  • Login / Register
Hyundai Creta Continues To Be The Bestselling Compact SUV In January - Complete List

Published On Feb 10, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Creta

The Creta is also the highest selling SUV for January

Sure, the compact-SUV segment is popular, but only a select few models account for most of the demand. There are currently six compact SUVs to choose from: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Mahindra Scorpio, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, and the Maruti S-Cross. A few more are launching this year like the Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and MG ZS Petrol. Of the ones available right now, here’s how each one fared in January: 

 

January 2021

December 2020

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Hyundai Creta

12284

10592

15.97

44.99

51.68

-6.69

12014

Kia Seltos

9869

5608

75.98

36.14

52.9

36.14

8620

Mahindra Scorpio

4083

3417

19.49

14.95

39.81

-24.86

3515

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

580

1185

-51.05

2.12

4.17

-2.05

1944

Renault Duster

336

494

-31.98

1.23

3.03

-1.8

370

Nissan Kicks

150

97

54.63

0.54

1.28

-0.74

119

  • The Hyundai Creta sold 12,284 units in January 2021, making it the bestselling SUV in its segment. This figure is a month-on-month (MoM) increase of around 16 per cent. However, its year-on-year (YoY) share dropped by around 6 per cent.

  • The Seltos comes in at the second place, selling 9,869 units in January. The Kia SUV had a slow December,  but a 75% MoM increase in January is a lot closer to its average sales over the past six months.

Kia Seltos GT Line

  • At number three is Mahindra Scorpio, with around 4,000 units sold. Nearly 18 years since its debut, the SUV is still very popular in this segment. The next-gen Scorpio is expected to be launched later this year. 

  • The S-Cross is Maruti’s top-of-the-line model. It sold 580 units in January 2021, witnessing a 50% decrease in the MoM figures The S-Cross is likely to see the return of the diesel variant when Maruti brings a BS6 version of its 1.5-litre diesel engine.

  • Despite getting a powerful 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, the Renault Duster failed to set the sales charts on fire. The compact SUV sold 336 units in January 2021, a 32 per cent decline in its MoM sales figures. 

  • Nissan Kicks comes in at number six, selling 150 units in January 2021. That’s a 54 per cent increase in its MoM figures (its current market share stands at less than 1 per cent). 

  • The Hyundai Creta has nearly 50% of the market share in this segment.

Read More on : Creta on road price

T
Published by
Tarun
Write your Comment on Hyundai Creta

