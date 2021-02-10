Hyundai Creta Continues To Be The Bestselling Compact SUV In January - Complete List
The Creta is also the highest selling SUV for January
Sure, the compact-SUV segment is popular, but only a select few models account for most of the demand. There are currently six compact SUVs to choose from: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Mahindra Scorpio, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, and the Maruti S-Cross. A few more are launching this year like the Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and MG ZS Petrol. Of the ones available right now, here’s how each one fared in January:
|
January 2021
|
December 2020
|
MoM Growth
|
Market share current(%)
|
Market share (% last year)
|
YoY mkt share (%)
|
Average sales (6 months)
|
Hyundai Creta
|
12284
|
10592
|
15.97
|
44.99
|
51.68
|
-6.69
|
12014
|
Kia Seltos
|
9869
|
5608
|
75.98
|
36.14
|
52.9
|
36.14
|
8620
|
Mahindra Scorpio
|
4083
|
3417
|
19.49
|
14.95
|
39.81
|
-24.86
|
3515
|
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
|
580
|
1185
|
-51.05
|
2.12
|
4.17
|
-2.05
|
1944
|
Renault Duster
|
336
|
494
|
-31.98
|
1.23
|
3.03
|
-1.8
|
370
|
Nissan Kicks
|
150
|
97
|
54.63
|
0.54
|
1.28
|
-0.74
|
119
-
The Hyundai Creta sold 12,284 units in January 2021, making it the bestselling SUV in its segment. This figure is a month-on-month (MoM) increase of around 16 per cent. However, its year-on-year (YoY) share dropped by around 6 per cent.
-
The Seltos comes in at the second place, selling 9,869 units in January. The Kia SUV had a slow December, but a 75% MoM increase in January is a lot closer to its average sales over the past six months.
-
At number three is Mahindra Scorpio, with around 4,000 units sold. Nearly 18 years since its debut, the SUV is still very popular in this segment. The next-gen Scorpio is expected to be launched later this year.
-
The S-Cross is Maruti’s top-of-the-line model. It sold 580 units in January 2021, witnessing a 50% decrease in the MoM figures The S-Cross is likely to see the return of the diesel variant when Maruti brings a BS6 version of its 1.5-litre diesel engine.
-
Despite getting a powerful 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, the Renault Duster failed to set the sales charts on fire. The compact SUV sold 336 units in January 2021, a 32 per cent decline in its MoM sales figures.
-
Nissan Kicks comes in at number six, selling 150 units in January 2021. That’s a 54 per cent increase in its MoM figures (its current market share stands at less than 1 per cent).
-
The Hyundai Creta has nearly 50% of the market share in this segment.
