Hyundai Creta Commands Highest Waiting Period In July 2020. Nissan Kicks Readily Available In Most Cities

Published On Jul 10, 2020 04:21 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

If you are looking to buy the Hyundai Creta or the Kia Seltos, get ready to wait

The second-gen Hyundai Creta was launched on March 16 and managed to grab the top spot in the May 2020 sales chart. Given its popularity, the waiting period for the SUV has shot up in major cities across the country. Its cousin, the Kia Seltos, has also witnessed strong demand and has a longer waiting period compared to other compact SUVs.

Here is a look at the top 20 city-wise waiting period for these compact SUVs in July 2020:

City

Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos

Nissan Kicks

Renault Duster

Mahindra Scorpio

Delhi

Less than a month

Less than two months

No waiting

Less than a month

Less than a month

Bengaluru

2 months

1 month

Less than a month

No waiting

1 month

Mumbai

1 month

2 months

No waiting

No waiting

Less than a month

Hyderabad

2 months

2 months

No waiting

No waiting

Less than a month

Pune

2 months

2 months

1 month

No waiting

1 month

Chennai

1 month

No waiting

2 months

Less than a month

Less than a month

Jaipur

Less than two months

2 months

NA

1 month

No waiting

Ahmedabad

Less than two months

1 month

Less than a month

1 month

No waiting

Gurugram

Less than two months

1 month

2 months

1 month

Less than a month

Lucknow

2 months

NA

1 month

1 month

1 month

Kolkata

Less than two months

NA

NA

NA

1 month

Thane

1 month

2 months

NA

No waiting

Less than a month

Surat

Less than a month

2 months

2 months (Kicks CVT)

No waiting

Less than a month

Ghaziabad

3 months

2 months

1 month

NA

No waiting

Chandigarh

3 months

NA

NA

No waiting

1 month

Patna

2 months

NA

1 month

Less than a month

Less than a month

Coimbatore

2 months

Less than two months

NA

1 month

Less than two months

Faridabad

Less than two months

1 month

NA

No waiting

No waiting

Indore

2 months

1 month

No waiting (Kicks Turbo), 15 days (Kicks 1.5-litre Petrol)

Less than a month

No waiting

Noida

2 months

2 months

1 month

No waiting

1 month

Note: The waiting period might differ depending on the variant, powertrain and colour chosen

Takeaway

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta: The new Creta is the best selling compact SUV. Its waiting period ranges from 2 to 12 weeks. It is not readily available in any of the top 20 cities.

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos: Buyers in Chennai are lucky as they don’t have to wait for the Kia Seltos. It gets a maximum waiting time of up to 2 months in eight of the 20 cities on our list.

Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks: Nissan’s compact SUV, the Kicks, is readily available in Delhi and Hyderabad. While a buyer looking for the Kicks turbo can get the SUV home immediately, those looking for the 1.5-litre equipped variants of the SUV will have to wait for 15 days.

Renault Duster

Renault Duster: The Renault Duster is the most readily available SUV in July 2020. However, buyers in Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Lucknow, and Coimbatore will have to wait for a month to get their hands on the SUV.

Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio: While buyers in five of the 20 cities on the list can drive the Scorpio home immediately, those in Chandigarh and Noida will have to wait for a month.

The BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross with a 1.5-litre petrol engine will be launched soon. Meanwhile, the segment will witness more competition from early-2021 as Volkswagen and Skoda will be launching the Taigun and VISION IN SUVs respectively.

R
Published by
Rohit

