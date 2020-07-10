Published On Jul 10, 2020 04:21 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

If you are looking to buy the Hyundai Creta or the Kia Seltos, get ready to wait

The second-gen Hyundai Creta was launched on March 16 and managed to grab the top spot in the May 2020 sales chart. Given its popularity, the waiting period for the SUV has shot up in major cities across the country. Its cousin, the Kia Seltos, has also witnessed strong demand and has a longer waiting period compared to other compact SUVs.

Here is a look at the top 20 city-wise waiting period for these compact SUVs in July 2020:

City Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Nissan Kicks Renault Duster Mahindra Scorpio Delhi Less than a month Less than two months No waiting Less than a month Less than a month Bengaluru 2 months 1 month Less than a month No waiting 1 month Mumbai 1 month 2 months No waiting No waiting Less than a month Hyderabad 2 months 2 months No waiting No waiting Less than a month Pune 2 months 2 months 1 month No waiting 1 month Chennai 1 month No waiting 2 months Less than a month Less than a month Jaipur Less than two months 2 months NA 1 month No waiting Ahmedabad Less than two months 1 month Less than a month 1 month No waiting Gurugram Less than two months 1 month 2 months 1 month Less than a month Lucknow 2 months NA 1 month 1 month 1 month Kolkata Less than two months NA NA NA 1 month Thane 1 month 2 months NA No waiting Less than a month Surat Less than a month 2 months 2 months (Kicks CVT) No waiting Less than a month Ghaziabad 3 months 2 months 1 month NA No waiting Chandigarh 3 months NA NA No waiting 1 month Patna 2 months NA 1 month Less than a month Less than a month Coimbatore 2 months Less than two months NA 1 month Less than two months Faridabad Less than two months 1 month NA No waiting No waiting Indore 2 months 1 month No waiting (Kicks Turbo), 15 days (Kicks 1.5-litre Petrol) Less than a month No waiting Noida 2 months 2 months 1 month No waiting 1 month

Note: The waiting period might differ depending on the variant, powertrain and colour chosen

Takeaway

Hyundai Creta: The new Creta is the best selling compact SUV. Its waiting period ranges from 2 to 12 weeks. It is not readily available in any of the top 20 cities.

Kia Seltos: Buyers in Chennai are lucky as they don’t have to wait for the Kia Seltos . It gets a maximum waiting time of up to 2 months in eight of the 20 cities on our list.

Nissan Kicks: Nissan’s compact SUV, the Kicks , is readily available in Delhi and Hyderabad. While a buyer looking for the Kicks turbo can get the SUV home immediately, those looking for the 1.5-litre equipped variants of the SUV will have to wait for 15 days.

Renault Duster: The Renault Duster is the most readily available SUV in July 2020. However, buyers in Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Lucknow, and Coimbatore will have to wait for a month to get their hands on the SUV.

Mahindra Scorpio: While buyers in five of the 20 cities on the list can drive the Scorpio home immediately, those in Chandigarh and Noida will have to wait for a month.

The BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross with a 1.5-litre petrol engine will be launched soon. Meanwhile, the segment will witness more competition from early-2021 as Volkswagen and Skoda will be launching the Taigun and VISION IN SUVs respectively.

