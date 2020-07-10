Hyundai Creta Commands Highest Waiting Period In July 2020. Nissan Kicks Readily Available In Most Cities
If you are looking to buy the Hyundai Creta or the Kia Seltos, get ready to wait
The second-gen Hyundai Creta was launched on March 16 and managed to grab the top spot in the May 2020 sales chart. Given its popularity, the waiting period for the SUV has shot up in major cities across the country. Its cousin, the Kia Seltos, has also witnessed strong demand and has a longer waiting period compared to other compact SUVs.
Here is a look at the top 20 city-wise waiting period for these compact SUVs in July 2020:
|
City
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Kia Seltos
|
Nissan Kicks
|
Renault Duster
|
Mahindra Scorpio
|
Delhi
|
Less than a month
|
Less than two months
|
No waiting
|
Less than a month
|
Less than a month
|
Bengaluru
|
2 months
|
1 month
|
Less than a month
|
No waiting
|
1 month
|
Mumbai
|
1 month
|
2 months
|
No waiting
|
No waiting
|
Less than a month
|
Hyderabad
|
2 months
|
2 months
|
No waiting
|
No waiting
|
Less than a month
|
Pune
|
2 months
|
2 months
|
1 month
|
No waiting
|
1 month
|
Chennai
|
1 month
|
No waiting
|
2 months
|
Less than a month
|
Less than a month
|
Jaipur
|
Less than two months
|
2 months
|
NA
|
1 month
|
No waiting
|
Ahmedabad
|
Less than two months
|
1 month
|
Less than a month
|
1 month
|
No waiting
|
Gurugram
|
Less than two months
|
1 month
|
2 months
|
1 month
|
Less than a month
|
Lucknow
|
2 months
|
NA
|
1 month
|
1 month
|
1 month
|
Kolkata
|
Less than two months
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
1 month
|
Thane
|
1 month
|
2 months
|
NA
|
No waiting
|
Less than a month
|
Surat
|
Less than a month
|
2 months
|
2 months (Kicks CVT)
|
No waiting
|
Less than a month
|
Ghaziabad
|
3 months
|
2 months
|
1 month
|
NA
|
No waiting
|
Chandigarh
|
3 months
|
NA
|
NA
|
No waiting
|
1 month
|
Patna
|
2 months
|
NA
|
1 month
|
Less than a month
|
Less than a month
|
Coimbatore
|
2 months
|
Less than two months
|
NA
|
1 month
|
Less than two months
|
Faridabad
|
Less than two months
|
1 month
|
NA
|
No waiting
|
No waiting
|
Indore
|
2 months
|
1 month
|
No waiting (Kicks Turbo), 15 days (Kicks 1.5-litre Petrol)
|
Less than a month
|
No waiting
|
Noida
|
2 months
|
2 months
|
1 month
|
No waiting
|
1 month
Note: The waiting period might differ depending on the variant, powertrain and colour chosen
Takeaway
Hyundai Creta: The new Creta is the best selling compact SUV. Its waiting period ranges from 2 to 12 weeks. It is not readily available in any of the top 20 cities.
Kia Seltos: Buyers in Chennai are lucky as they don’t have to wait for the Kia Seltos. It gets a maximum waiting time of up to 2 months in eight of the 20 cities on our list.
Nissan Kicks: Nissan’s compact SUV, the Kicks, is readily available in Delhi and Hyderabad. While a buyer looking for the Kicks turbo can get the SUV home immediately, those looking for the 1.5-litre equipped variants of the SUV will have to wait for 15 days.
Renault Duster: The Renault Duster is the most readily available SUV in July 2020. However, buyers in Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Lucknow, and Coimbatore will have to wait for a month to get their hands on the SUV.
Mahindra Scorpio: While buyers in five of the 20 cities on the list can drive the Scorpio home immediately, those in Chandigarh and Noida will have to wait for a month.
The BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross with a 1.5-litre petrol engine will be launched soon. Meanwhile, the segment will witness more competition from early-2021 as Volkswagen and Skoda will be launching the Taigun and VISION IN SUVs respectively.
