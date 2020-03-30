Hyundai Creta 7-Seater Spied Testing

Published On Mar 30, 2020 01:34 PM By Sonny for Hyundai Creta

It could fill the gap in Hyundai’s lineup which misses out on 7-seater models

New Creta could get a 7-seater version with cosmetic changes.

Spied model seen with a different grille design, longer body, and boxy rear end.

Likely to be powered by the same engines as the regular Hyundai Creta.

Three-row Creta will feature a long wheelbase platform as compared to the current 5-seater model.

It could be brought to India in 2021 with a starting price of around Rs 14 lakh.

The new-gen Hyundai Creta has been spied testing in a 7-seater avatar in the carmaker’s homeland. It sports visual differences over the regular 5-seater Creta and could be introduced in India in 2021. Hyundai doesn’t have any 7-seater models in its current India lineup.

The model spied was draped in camouflage but it can be seen with a different chrome-studded grille as opposed to the horizontal lines on the regular Creta. Its distinct headlamp design is also visible. The roofline doesn’t slope down into the rear end but extends further back and has a tall, flat rear end. Its design accommodates the space required for the third-row occupants. Given its proportions, the 7-seater Creta probably won’t be as spacious in the third row as purpose-built MPVs but it will offer extra seats for kids and adults over short distances or simply more luggage space with the seats folded.

This 7-seater Creta should be built on an extended version of the same platform featuring a longer wheelbase. The China-spec Kia Seltos already showcases this potential since its wheelbase is 20mm longer than the India-spec Seltos and Creta (2610mm). With the 7-seater in plan, it is safe to assume that the carmaker could further extend the wheelbase to accommodate an extra row of seats.

Hyundai could also offer the 7-seater Creta with more features than the regular model, other than just the front parking sensors spied in the photo. It could also feature a 360-degree parking camera, powered tailgate, and maybe even a head-up display.

Also read: Hyundai Creta 2020: Hits & Misses

In terms of the mechanicals, the 7-seater Hyundai Creta will likely get the same powertrain options as the regular model. It might ditch the 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm) and instead, only offer the torquey 1.5-litre diesel engine (115PS/250Nm) and the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine (140PS/242Nm). The diesel would get the choice of 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions, while the turbo-petrol will be limited to the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The current 5-seater Hyundai Creta is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 17.2 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The 7-seater version could have a starting price of around Rs 14 lakh. It may rival upcoming 7-seaters like the Tata Gravitas and MG Hector Plus, which are also 7-seater versions of regular 5-seater models.

Image Source: Palisade Owners Club Korea

