Hyundai Creta 2020 vs Rivals: What Do The Prices Say?
Published On Mar 16, 2020 06:13 PM By Sonny for Hyundai Creta
The new Creta’s prices have been announced, but how does it hold up against the competition? We find out
The second-gen Hyundai Creta has been launched in India with introductory prices ranging from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). While it aims to dethrone its Korean cousin, the Kia Seltos, from the top of the compact SUV segment, its premium pricing also brings it into contention with some affordable mid-size SUVs as well. Here’s how the new Creta stacks up against its closest SUV rivals in terms of prices (ex-showroom Delhi):
Petrol
|
Creta 2020
|
Kia Seltos
|
Nissan Kicks
|
Renault Captur
|
MG Hector
|
EX - Rs 9.99 lakh
|
HTE - Rs 9.89 lakh
|
XL - Rs 9.55 lakh
|
RXE - Rs 9.49 lakh
|
HTK - Rs 10.29 lakh
|
XV - Rs 10.95 lakh
|
S - Rs 11.72 lakh
|
HTK+ - Rs 11.49 lakh
|
Platine - Rs 11.99 lakh
|
HTX - Rs 13.09 lakh
|
Style - Rs 12.74 lakh
|
SX - Rs 13.46 lakh
|
GTK - Rs 13.79 lakh
|
Super - Rs 13.54 lakh
|
HTX AT - Rs 14.09 lakh
|
Super Hybrid - Rs 14.14 lakh
|
SX AT - Rs 14.94 lakh
|
GTX - Rs 15.29 lakh
|
Smart Hybrid - Rs 15.24 lakh
|
SX DCT - Rs 16.16
|
GTX DCT - Rs 16.29 lakh
|
Smart DCT - Rs 15.94 lakh
|
SX(O) AT - Rs 16.15 lakh
|
GTX+ - Rs 16.29 lakh
|
Sharp Hybrid - Rs 16.54 lakh
|
SX(O) DCT - Rs 17.20 lakh
|
GTX+ DCT - Rs 17.29 lakh
|
Sharp DCT - Rs 17.44 lakh
-
Renault and Nissan are yet to update their SUVs for BS6 emission norms.
-
The BS4 Renault Captur is the most affordable petrol compact SUV on sale right now.
-
The entry-level Seltos is more affordable than the entry-level Creta at Hyundai’s introductory pricing.
-
The Creta SX variant, which is the entry-point for petrol with CVT automatic, is nearly Rs 1 lakh more expensive than what is offered on the Seltos HTX variant.
-
The top-spec Creta turbo-petrol automatic is priced just below the top-spec Seltos with the same engine and transmission.
-
The MG Hector is the most expensive model here in its top-spec variant with the petrol-DCT powertrain. It is also the only mid-size SUV in this list of petrol-powered variants.
-
The Hector is the only SUV in this list to offer mild-hybrid technology with its petrol engine.
Diesel
|
Creta 2020
|
Kia Seltos
|
MG Hector (BS4)
|
Tata Harrier
|
Mahindra XUV500 (BS4)
|
E - Rs 9.99 lakh
|
HTE - Rs 10.34 lakh
|
EX - Rs 11.49 lakh
|
HTK - Rs 11.54 lakh
|
S - Rs 12.77 lakh
|
HTK+ - Rs 12.54 lakh
|
W3 - Rs 12.31 lakh
|
HTK+ AT - Rs 13.54 lakh
|
Style - Rs 13.48 lakh
|
XE - Rs 13.69 lakh
|
W5 - Rs 12.91 lakh
|
SX- Rs 14.51 lakh
|
HTX - Rs 14.14 lakh
|
Super - Rs 14.48 lakh
|
W7 - Rs 14.18 lakh
|
HTX+ - Rs 15.34 lakh
|
XM - Rs 15 lakh
|
W7 AT - Rs 15.39 lakh
|
SX(O) - Rs 15.79 lakh
|
Smart - Rs 15.88 lakh
|
SX AT - Rs 15.99
|
HTX+ AT - Rs 16.34 lakh
|
XMA - Rs 16.25 lakh
|
XT- Rs 16.25 lakh
|
W9 - Rs 15.89 lakh
|
SX(O) AT - Rs 17.20
|
GTX+ AT - Rs 17.34 lakh
|
W9 AT - Rs 17.10 lakh
|
Sharp - Rs 17.28 lakh
|
XZ - Rs 17.50 lakh
|
W11 - Rs 17.16 lakh
|
W11(O) - Rs 17.41 lakh
|
XZ+ - Rs 18.75 lakh
|
W11 AT - Rs 18.38 lakh
|
XZA - Rs 18.80 lakh
|
W11(O) AT - Rs 18.63 lakh
|
XZA+ - Rs 20 lakh
-
The new Creta is the most affordable SUV in this list with a BS6-compliant diesel engine.
-
MG and Mahindra are yet to announce the prices for the BS6 updated models. We expect both SUVs to get pricier by upto Rs 1 lakh.
-
Kia’s diesel-automatic is more affordable than the Creta diesel-automatic. The Seltos’ HTK+ AT is cheaper than the Creta SX AT by Rs 2.45 lakh.
-
Top-spec Creta diesel-AT is more affordable than top-spec Seltos diesel-AT variant.
-
The BS6 Harrier is the most expensive SUV here, from entry point till its top-spec automatic variant. It also offers additional cosmetic variants such as Dual Tone and Dark Edition which add Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively to the variant they are based on. On the XZA+ variant, the added cost for the dual-tone option is Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 for the Dark Edition.
-
The Mahindra XUV500 is the only SUV in this list to offer three rows of seats.
-
The XUV500 and Harrier are the only mid-size SUVs to offer an automatic option. Some of them are also within the price range of the compact SUVs.
-
The top-spec variants of the Harrier and XUV500 are far more expensive than the compact SUVs.
