The second-gen Hyundai Creta has been launched in India with introductory prices ranging from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). While it aims to dethrone its Korean cousin, the Kia Seltos, from the top of the compact SUV segment, its premium pricing also brings it into contention with some affordable mid-size SUVs as well. Here’s how the new Creta stacks up against its closest SUV rivals in terms of prices (ex-showroom Delhi):

Petrol

Renault and Nissan are yet to update their SUVs for BS6 emission norms.

The BS4 Renault Captur is the most affordable petrol compact SUV on sale right now.

The entry-level Seltos is more affordable than the entry-level Creta at Hyundai’s introductory pricing.

The Creta SX variant, which is the entry-point for petrol with CVT automatic, is nearly Rs 1 lakh more expensive than what is offered on the Seltos HTX variant.

The top-spec Creta turbo-petrol automatic is priced just below the top-spec Seltos with the same engine and transmission.

The MG Hector is the most expensive model here in its top-spec variant with the petrol-DCT powertrain. It is also the only mid-size SUV in this list of petrol-powered variants.