Hyundai Creta 2020 Launch Tomorrow

Published On Mar 15, 2020 12:00 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta 2020

Deliveries of the second-gen Creta are expected to begin from tomorrow itself

It was first unveiled at Auto Expo 2020.

Pre-launch bookings are open since 2 March 2020.

Powered by three BS6 engines: two petrol and a diesel.

Hyundai will offer the new Creta in a total of five variants: E, EX, S, SX, and SX(O).

Expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17 lakh.

The second-gen Creta will arrive tomorrow on Indian shores. While a few details of the SUV were officially revealed, others have been leaked online, revealing pretty much everything from the variant-wise features list to the engine options of the new Creta. It was first unveiled at Auto Expo 2020. Hyundai will offer the new Creta in five variants: E, EX, S, SX, and SX(O).

Hyundai will pack the second-gen Creta with features such as LED headlamps with DRLs and tail lamps, up to 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, BlueLink connected car tech , a panoramic sunroof, and dual-tone alloy wheels. The new Creta will also get a powered driver’s seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, paddle shifters, and remote engine start in manual variants.

In terms of safety, the SUV will be offered with dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, front seatbelt reminder, and a speed alert as standard across all variants. Hyundai will also be offering the new Creta in a total of ten colour shades including the all new Galaxy Blue, Lava Orange, and Red Mulberry.

Under the bonnet, it will be powered by the Seltos ’ three BS6-compliant engines: a 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm), a 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm), and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (140PS/242Nm). These engines will come coupled with the following transmission options: a 6-speed MT/CVT, a 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT, and a 7-speed DCT respectively.

We expect the second-gen Creta to be priced in the Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh price range. The contenders in the Creta’s segment include the likes of the Kia Seltos, Renault Duster and Captur, Nissan Kicks, and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. With the Skoda VISION IN and VW Taigun expected to arrive in early 2021, they will add up to the list of rivals of the second-gen Creta.

