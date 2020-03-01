Hyundai Aura vs Honda Amaze: Which Sub-4m Sedan To Buy?

Modified On Mar 02, 2020 12:34 PM By Saransh for Hyundai Aura

These are one of the few sub-4m sedans that come with a BS6 diesel engine.

Soon after the launch of the Hyundai Aura, Honda has launched the BS6 version of its sub-4m sedan, the Amaze. So, if you are planning to buy a BS6 sub-4m sedan, here is a detailed comparison to help you decide which one suits you the best. These also happen to be among a handful of sub-4m sedans that offer a BS6 diesel engine as most have become petrol-only offerings in the BS6 era. Interestingly, both Amaze and Aura also happen to offer an automatic option with their diesel engine.

Dimensions:

Hyundai Aura Honda Amaze Length 3995mm 3995mm Width 1680mm 1695mm Height 1520mm 1501mm Wheelbase 2450mm 2470mm Boot space 402L 420L

Both the sub-4m sedans are identical in length. However, it’s the Amaze, which has a longer wheelbase here.

The Amaze is also wider but the Aura is the taller car here.

In terms of boot space, the Amaze has a clear advantage over the Hyundai Aura.

Engines:

Petrol:

Hyundai Aura Honda Amaze Engine 1.2-litre 1.0-litre turbocharged 1.2-litre Power 83PS 100PS 90PS Torque 113Nm 172Nm 110Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/AMT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT/CVT Fuel Economy 20.50kmpl/20.10kmpl 20.50kmpl 18.6kmpl/18.3kmpl

The Aura comes with two petrol engines. The Amaze, on the other hand, is offered with a single petrol unit.

Despite having similar capacities, the two naturally aspirated engines have different outputs. The Amaze’s unit is the more powerful of the two, while the Aura produces more torque.

Both these engines are mated to 5-speed MT as standard. That said, where the Aura gets an option of a 5-speed AMT, the Amaze gets optional CVT.

Aura’s 1.0-litre turbocharged is the most powerful unit here. It comes mated to a 5-speed MT.

In terms of fuel economy, the Aura has a clear advantage over the Amaze.

Diesel:

Hyundai Aura Honda Amaze Engine 1.2-litre 1.5-litre Power 75PS 100PS/80PS Torque 190Nm 200Nm/160Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/AMT 5-speed MT/CVT Fuel Economy 25.35kmpl/25.40kmpl 24.7kmpl/21kmpl

The Amaze with both its power configurations is more powerful and torquier than the Aura.

Both these engines are mated to 5-speed MT as standard. That said, where the Aura gets an option of a 5-speed AMT, the Amaze gets optional CVT.

In terms of fuel economy, the Aura continues to lead the Amaze.

Detailed Petrol Prices: We will compare only the similarly (less than Rs 50,000) priced variants of the two cars.

Hyundai Aura Honda Amaze E- Rs 5.80 lakh E- Rs 6.10 lakh S- Rs 6.56 lakh S- Rs 6.82 lakh SX- Rs 7.30 lakh V- Rs 7.45 lakh SX(O)- Rs 7.86 lakh VX- Rs 7.93 lakh SX+ MT(1.0-litre turbo)- Rs 8.55 lakh S AMT- Rs 7.06 lakh SX+ AMT- Rs 8.05 lakh S CVT Rs 7.72 lakh V CVT Rs 8.35 lakh VX CVT Rs 8.76 lakh

Hyundai Aura E vs Honda Amaze E

Hyundai Aura E Rs 5.80 lakh Honda Amaze E Rs 6.10 lakh Difference Rs 30,000 (Amaze is more expensive)

Common Features: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, front seatbelt reminder, ISOFIX child seat anchors, body-coloured bumpers, manual AC, and front power windows.

What Aura E offers over Amaze E: Adjustable front and rear headrests.

What Amaze E offers over Aura E: Rear power windows, speed-sensing door lock, and day/night IRVM.

Verdict: The Aura is our pick here. It does miss out on some important features that the Amaze gets but the premium the Honda attracts for those features is not justified in our opinion.

Hyundai Aura S vs Honda Amaze S

Hyundai Aura S Rs 6.56 lakh Honda Amaze S Rs 6.82 lakh Difference Rs 26,000 (Amaze is more expensive)

Common Features (over previous variants): Speed-sensing door lock, wheel covers, rear power windows, day/night IRVM, adjustable front headrest, central locking with keyless entry, body-coloured ORVMs and door handles, rear centre armrest with cup holders, 2-din music system with Bluetooth, steering-mounted controls, electrically adjustable ORVMs, height- adjustable driver’s seat, and tilt-adjustable steering.

What Aura S offers over Amaze S: Front projector fog lamps, rear-adjustable headrest, LED DRLs, rear defogger, rear AC vents.

What Amaze S offers over Aura S: Electrically foldable ORVMs, shark fin antenna, and turn indicators on ORVMs.

Verdict: Despite being more affordable, the Aura offers more useful features than the Amaze making the Hyundai an easy pick.

Hyundai Aura SX vs Honda Amaze V

Hyundai Aura SX Rs 7.30 lakh Honda Amaze V Rs 7.45 lakh Difference Rs 15,000 (Amaze is more expensive)

Common Features (over previous variants): Front fog lamps, rear defogger, electrically foldable ORVMs, 15-inch alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, turn indicators on ORVMs, push-button start, and electrically foldable ORVMs.

What Aura SX offers over Amaze V: Rear adjustable headrest, rear AC vents, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, parking camera and LED DRLs.

What Amaze V offers over Aura SX: Auto AC.

Verdict: Both cars have their own set of advantages and disadvantages. However, we will pick the Aura again. It does miss out on auto AC that Amaze gets but it can be skipped considering Aura is more affordable and gets some additional features like an infotainment system that Amaze misses.

Hyundai Aura SX(O) vs Honda Amaze VX

Hyundai Aura SX(O) Rs 7.86 lakh Honda Amaze VX Rs 7.93 lakh Difference Rs 7,000 (Amaze is more expensive)

Common Features (over previous variants): Auto AC, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control and parking camera.

What Aura SX(O) offers over Amaze VX: Projector headlamps, wireless charger, rear adjustable headrest, rear AC vents, LED DRLs.

What Amaze VX offers over Aura SX(O): None

Verdict: It’s a no brainer. Despite being more affordable, the Aura offers more features than the Amaze making it a natural choice.

Petrol Automatic:

Hyundai Aura SX+ AMT vs Honda Amaze S CVT

Hyundai Aura SX+ AMT Rs 8.05 lakh Honda Amaze S CVT Rs 7.72 lakh Difference Rs 33,000 (Aura is more expensive)

Common Features: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, front seatbelt reminder, ISOFIX child seat anchors, body-coloured bumper, ORVMs and door handles, shark fin antenna, turn indicators on ORVMs, day/night IRVM, speed-sensing door lock, adjustable front headrest, central locking with keyless entry, front and rear power windows, music system, rear centre armrest with cup holders, height-adjustable driver’s seat, tilt-adjustable steering, steering-mounted controls, and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs.

What Aura SX+ AMT offers over Amaze S CVT: Adjustable rear headrest, LED DRLs, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, parking camera, rear defogger, projector fog lamps, alloy wheels, push-button start, wireless mobile charger, and auto AC with rear AC vents.

What Amaze S CVT offer over Aura SX+ AMT: None.

Verdict: The Aura continues to be our pick here simply because it offers a lot more features than the Amaze for a much lesser price. The Amaze does get a CVT, which is considered better than the Aura’s AMT unit but the difference is not significant.

Diesel Detailed price:

Hyundai Aura Honda Amaze S- Rs 7.74 lakh E- Rs 7.56 lakh S-Rs 8.12 lakh SX(O)- Rs 9.04 lakh V-Rs 8.75 lakh VX- Rs 9.23 lakh S AMT- Rs 8.24 lakh S CVT- Rs 8.92 lakh SX+ AMT- Rs 9.23 lakh V CVT- Rs 9.55 lakh VX CVT- Rs 9.96 lakh

Hyundai Aura S vs Honda Amaze E

Hyundai Aura S Rs 7.74 lakh Honda Amaze E Rs 7.56 lakh Difference Rs 18,000 (Aura is more expensive)

Common Features: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, front seatbelt reminder, ISOFIX child seat anchors, body-coloured bumpers, front and rear power windows, speed-sensing door lock, and day/night IRVM

What Aura S offers over Amaze E: Adjustable front and rear headrests, 2-din music system with Bluetooth, LED DRLs, steering-mounted controls, central locking with keyless entry, projector fog lamps, rear defogger, rear centre armrest with cup holders, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, tilt-adjustable steering, and height-adjustable driver’s seat.

What Amaze E offers over Aura S: None.

Verdict: The Aura continues to be our pick. It gets a lot more features than the Amaze and the premium it attracts for those is totally justified in our opinion.

Hyundai Aura SX(O) vs Honda Amaze V

Hyundai Aura SX(O) Rs 9.04 lakh Honda Amaze V Rs 8.75 lakh Difference Rs 29,000 (Aura is more expensive)

Common Features (over previous variants): Front fog lamps, adjustable front headrest, central locking with keyless entry, tilt-adjustable steering, height-adjustable driver’s seat, rear centre armrest with cup holders, rear defogger, steering-mounted controls, music system with Bluetooth, auto AC, rear defogger, electrically foldable ORVMs, 15-inch alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, turn indicators on ORVMs, push-button start, and electrically foldable ORVMs.

What Aura SX(O) offers over Amaze V: Rear adjustable headrest, rear AC vents, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, parking camera, LED DRLs, projector headlamps, and wireless mobile charger.

What Amaze V offers over Aura SX(O): None.

Verdict: The Aura continues to be our pick. It gets a lot more features than the Amaze and the premium it attracts for those is totally justified in our opinion.

Diesel Automatic:

Hyundai Aura SX+ AMT vs Honda Amaze V CVT

Hyundai Aura SX+ AMT Rs 9.23 lakh Honda Amaze V CVT Rs 9.55 lakh Difference Rs 32,000 (Amaze is more expensive)

Common Features: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, front seatbelt reminder, ISOFIX child seat anchors, body-coloured bumper, ORVMs and door handles, shark fin antenna, turn indicators on ORVMs, day/night IRVM, speed-sensing door lock, adjustable front headrest, central locking with keyless entry, front and rear power windows, music system, rear centre armrest with cup holders, height-adjustable driver’s seat, fog lamps, alloy wheels, push-button start, auto AC, rear windshield defogger, tilt-adjustable steering, steering-mounted controls, and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs.

What Aura SX+ AMT offers over Amaze V CVT: Adjustable rear headrest, LED DRLs, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, parking camera, wireless mobile charger, and auto AC with rear AC vents.

What Amaze V CVT offers over Aura SX+ AMT: None.

Verdict: The Aura continues to be our pick here simply because it offers a lot more features than the Amaze for a much lesser price. The Amaze does get a CVT, which is considered better than the Aura’s AMT unit, but the difference is not that significant.

