Modified On Sep 04, 2024 09:24 AM By Yashika for Honda Elevate

Along with the regular offers, Honda is also offering a 3-year Free Maintenance Package valid on some conditions and all its cars this September

The Honda City is offered with a maximum discount of up to Rs 1.14 lakh.

Get benefits of up to Rs 1.12 lakh on Honda Amaze.

Avail savings of up to Rs 90,000 on the Honda City Hybrid.

Honda Elevate can be had with benefits of up to Rs 75,000.

All offers are valid till the end of September 2024.

This September, Honda has released its set of discounts, offering benefits across its entire lineup, including the Honda Elevate SUV. The carmaker is also offering a 3-year free maintenance package, valid for up to 3 years or 30,000 km, whichever is earlier. However, this month too, Honda has not provided the division of the total benefits, such as cash and corporate discounts, and exchange bonuses available with all of its offerings. Here are the model-wise offer details.

Amaze

Offers Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 1.12 lakh

The aforementioned offers are available with the top-spec VX and the Elite special edition variants of the Honda Amaze.

That being said, customers choosing the base-spec E and mid-spec S variants can get total benefits of up to Rs 82,000 and up to Rs 92,000, respectively.

Honda’s sub-4m sedan is priced between Rs 7.20 lakh and Rs 9.96 lakh.

Honda City Hybrid

Offers Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 90,000

The Honda City Hybrid comes only with a total discount of up to Rs 90,000 on both the variants.

Prices of the Honda City Hybrid range from Rs 19 lakh to Rs 20.55 lakh.

Fifth-Gen City

Offers Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 1.14 lakh

The Honda City sedan is carrying total discounts of up to Rs 1.14 lakh on all its variants. Honda is offering the City with the highest benefits among all its models.

It is priced from Rs 11.82 lakh to Rs 16.35 lakh.

Honda Elevate

Offers Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 75,000

Honda is offering the Elevate SUV with total benefits of up to Rs 75,000.

The Honda Elevate is priced between Rs 11.69 lakh and Rs 16.43 lakh.

Note: The discounts mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city. Please contact your nearest dealership for more details.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom Delhi.

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates.

Read More on : Elevate Automatic