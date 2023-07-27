Modified On Jul 27, 2023 09:03 AM By Tarun for Honda Elevate

You will get to experience the Honda Elevate at showrooms by mid-August

Bookings opened for the Elevate SUV in early July.

Based on the current demand, it commands a waiting period of up to four months.

The series-production of the SUV will commence from July end with prices expected in September.

It is powered by a 121PS 1.5-litre petrol engine, which claims up to 16.92kmpl of mileage.

Features electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, six airbags, and ADAS.

Prices expected to commence from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The much-awaited Honda Elevate is set to go on sale in the first week of September. Its bookings have been underway since July, and Honda estimates a waiting period of around four months by launch based on the current demand for its all-new SUV.

Honda has further revealed that the series production of the Elevate compact SUV will commence by the end of July. Buyers and interested members of the public will get to check the car out for themselves by mid-August as units will start reaching dealerships around that time.

Elevate Powertrain

The Elevate uses a 1.5-litre petrol i-VTEC engine, which develops 121PS and 145Nm. It is paired with a 6-speed manual and a CVT. While the manual variants claim an efficiency of up to 15.31kmpl, the CVT can deliver up to 16.92kmpl.

Unlike the City, it doesn’t get any strong-hybrid powertrain. Instead, there will be an get an EV version of the Elevate by 2026.

Elevate Features

The Honda Elevate arrives as a premium offering with features like an electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, automatic AC, and cruise control.

Safety is guaranteed by the presence of six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and ADAS. The radar and camera-based safety feature gets automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keep assist.

Expected Prices And Rivals