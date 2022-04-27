Published On Apr 27, 2022 01:09 PM By Rohit for Honda City Hybrid

The Honda City Hybrid will command a premium over the standard ICE variants thanks to its self-charging hybrid powertrain. But is it justified or does it make sense to go for its rivals?

Honda will be introducing the City Hybrid in May and has already started series production of the model. The carmaker had recently unveiled the City Hybrid and disclosed details like the sedan’s battery pack’s capacity, fuel efficiency and other important features.

Bookings for the sedan are underway both on Honda’s website and at authorised dealerships. But, is the City Hybrid worth waiting for, or will one of its rivals be better for you? Let’s find out.

Model Price Range Honda City Hybrid Rs 18.5 lakh (expected) Fifth-gen Honda City Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 15.24 lakh Skoda Slavia Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 17.79 lakh Volkswagen Virtus Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (expected) Hyundai Verna Rs 9.33 lakh to Rs 15.36 lakh

Fifth-gen Honda City: BUY for diesel engine option and a near similar equipment list for a lesser price

While the standard City does miss out on the higher fuel efficiency and ADAS over its Hybrid version, it does not fall short in terms of other equipment. It also has another advantage in the form of a diesel engine option which can help keep running costs low.

Skoda Slavia: BUY for space and practicality, features, and performance

Skoda has provided the Slavia with the same engines as the Kushaq - a 1-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (with active cylinder deactivation). Both are powerful and appreciated by enthusiasts. They get a 6-speed MT as standard, while optional automatic gearboxes include a 6-speed torque converter and a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic), respectively. The Slavia has the biggest wheelbase amongst its rivals and is the widest compact sedan with a spacious cabin. It comes with a single-pane sunroof, cooled glovebox, a wireless phone charger, a 10-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats and more.

Volkswagen Virtus: BUY for a better driving experience and performance, sportier design, and an array of features

Being the Skoda Slavia’s cousin, the VW Virtus gets the same powertrain options (1-litre and 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engines). The larger engine also comes with Active Cylinder Deactivation (ACT) technology. The Virtus shares the Slavia’s traits when it comes to cabin space and will also come in ‘GT’ trim that gets different design bits including red brake callipers and blacked-out elements. Volkswagen will offer the sedan with a single-pane sunroof, connected car tech, a 10-inch touchscreen, and ventilated front seats.

Hyundai Verna: BUY for diesel powertrain options and a range of features

The Hyundai Verna is the only model in its segment to come with a diesel-automatic combo whose on-road price could be the same as the ex-showroom price of the City Hybrid. While the Verna doesn’t get a roomier cabin, especially for occupants in the back, Hyundai has made up for it by providing the sedan with a wide set of features, including ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and even front parking sensors (Turbo variants).

City Hybrid: HOLD for higher fuel efficiency, expansive features list with ADAS, and spacious cabin

Honda has provided the City Hybrid with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, two electric motors, and a 0.7kWh battery pack. It has a combined output of 126PS and 253Nm. This has led to the sedan having a claimed mileage of 26.5kmpl. The City Hybrid is based on the standard City’s top-spec ZX trim and so it gets all its features including the 8-inch touchscreen, a single-pane sunroof, and auto AC. It is also equipped with segment-first Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) comprising tech such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, auto-emergency braking, and lane departure warning. Like the standard City, its hybrid version also comes with a roomier, quality cabin.

Compact SUVs At A Similar Price Point To Consider











When the City Hybrid is considered, there are a few compact SUVs which can be opted for at a similar price point. The Hyundai Creta-Kia Seltos duo offers a range of powertrain options along with all the bells and whistles. On the other hand, the Skoda Kushaq-VW Taigun pair offer the performance and driving experience some would prefer. For buyers looking to have another edge over the competition, the MG Astor comes with a quality interior and, like the City Hybrid, ADAS. All these SUVs also offer a higher seating position and improved ground clearance.

Here’s a look at your options and their prices:

Model Price Range Hyundai Creta Rs 10.28 lakh to Rs 18.02 lakh Kia Seltos Rs 10.19 lakh to Rs 18.45 lakh Skoda Kushaq Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 18.19 lakh Volkswagen Taigun Rs 11 lakh to Rs 18 lakh MG Astor Rs 9.98 lakh to Rs 17.73 lakh

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

