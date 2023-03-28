Honda City Hybrid Variants Explained: Which Variant Should You Buy?

Modified On Mar 28, 2023 11:33 AM By Tarun for Honda City Hybrid

With the facelift, the City Hybrid gets a new and affordable base variant

The fifth-gen Honda City recently got a facelift, giving it refreshed styling inside and out, new features, and radar-based ADAS. As part of the facelift, Honda is now offering the hybrid powertrain on a lower variant of the City. The hybrid can now be opted in V and ZX variants. We find out if the more affordable variant is worth considering or if the fully-loaded City Hybrid offers better value overall.

First, let’s cover the basics:

Engine 1.5-litre petrol with strong-hybrid tech Power 126PS Torque 253Nm Transmission e-CVT (single speed) Claimed FE 27.13kmpl

The hybrid powertrain automatically switches between three drive modes - Pure EV, hybrid, and engine (petrol).

The sedan is available in six colour options:

Obsidian Blue pearl (New)

Radian Red metallic

Platinum White pearl

Golden Brown metallic

Meteroid Grey metallic

Lunar Silver metallic

Here’s the variant-wise pricing of the City Hybrid:

Variant Price V Rs 18.89 lakh ZX Rs 20.39 lakh

Here’s our brief analysis and verdict of every variant. For a detailed insight, just click on the desired variant.

Variant Verdict V Recommended for its feature-packed cabin with the active safety of ADAS ZX Justified premium for a more premium experience, no essential features added

