Honda City Hybrid Variants Explained: Which Variant Should You Buy?

Modified On Mar 28, 2023 11:33 AM By Tarun for Honda City Hybrid

With the facelift, the City Hybrid gets a new and affordable base variant

Honda City Hybrid

The fifth-gen Honda City recently got a facelift, giving it refreshed styling inside and out, new features, and radar-based ADAS. As part of the facelift, Honda is now offering the hybrid powertrain on a lower variant of the City. The hybrid can now be opted in V and ZX variants. We find out if the more affordable variant is worth considering or if the fully-loaded City Hybrid offers better value overall. 

First, let’s cover the basics: 

Engine

1.5-litre petrol with strong-hybrid tech

Power

126PS

Torque

253Nm

Transmission

e-CVT (single speed)

Claimed FE

27.13kmpl

The hybrid powertrain automatically switches between three drive modes - Pure EV, hybrid, and engine (petrol).

Honda City Hybrid

The sedan is available in six colour options: 

  • Obsidian Blue pearl (New)

  • Radian Red metallic

  • Platinum White pearl

  • Golden Brown metallic

  • Meteroid Grey metallic

  • Lunar Silver metallic

Here’s the variant-wise pricing of the City Hybrid: 

Variant

Price

V

Rs 18.89 lakh

ZX

Rs 20.39 lakh

Honda City Hybrid

Here’s our brief analysis and verdict of every variant. For a detailed insight, just click on the desired variant.

Variant

Verdict

V

Recommended for its feature-packed cabin with the active safety of ADAS

ZX

Justified premium for a more premium experience, no essential features added

  • Honda City
  • Honda City Hybrid

