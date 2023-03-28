Honda City Hybrid Variants Explained: Which Variant Should You Buy?
Modified On Mar 28, 2023 11:33 AM By Tarun for Honda City Hybrid
With the facelift, the City Hybrid gets a new and affordable base variant
The fifth-gen Honda City recently got a facelift, giving it refreshed styling inside and out, new features, and radar-based ADAS. As part of the facelift, Honda is now offering the hybrid powertrain on a lower variant of the City. The hybrid can now be opted in V and ZX variants. We find out if the more affordable variant is worth considering or if the fully-loaded City Hybrid offers better value overall.
First, let’s cover the basics:
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre petrol with strong-hybrid tech
|
Power
|
126PS
|
Torque
|
253Nm
|
Transmission
|
e-CVT (single speed)
|
Claimed FE
|
27.13kmpl
The hybrid powertrain automatically switches between three drive modes - Pure EV, hybrid, and engine (petrol).
The sedan is available in six colour options:
-
Obsidian Blue pearl (New)
-
Radian Red metallic
-
Platinum White pearl
-
Golden Brown metallic
-
Meteroid Grey metallic
-
Lunar Silver metallic
Here’s the variant-wise pricing of the City Hybrid:
|
Variant
|
Price
|
V
|
Rs 18.89 lakh
|
ZX
|
Rs 20.39 lakh
Here’s our brief analysis and verdict of every variant. For a detailed insight, just click on the desired variant.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Recommended for its feature-packed cabin with the active safety of ADAS
|
Justified premium for a more premium experience, no essential features added
