Honda City Hybrid ZX Variant Analysis: Should You Go All In For The Top-end Variant?

Published On Mar 28, 2023 11:32 AM By Tarun for Honda City Hybrid

This is the best version of the Honda City Hybrid you can have with additional cabin comforts

The City Hybrid’s top-spec ZX variant commands Rs 1.5 lakh over the V variant, but offers all the bells and whistles for it. With these additions, it crosses the 20 lakh price mark, making it costlier than other hybrid alternatives in the market. Let’s see if it’s worthy of the premium: 

Variant

Price

ZX

Rs 20.39 lakh

Why Consider The City Hybrid ZX Variant?

Here, you get all the best features of the Honda City. LED headlamps, electric sunroof, leather upholstery, ambient lighting, and eight speakers have been added for a more premium experience. The safety also gets better with six airbags, lane watch camera, and auto-dimming IRVM. So, if you don’t mind paying the hefty premium, you can jump to the fully kitted variant of the City Hybrid. 

Highlights

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and convenience

Infotainment

Safety
 

  • Full LED headlamps

  • LED DRLs and front fog lamps

  • LED tail lamps

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Ivory and black interior theme

  • Leather seat upholstery

  • Carbin fibre finish for the instrument panel

  • Leather finish for the steering wheeland  gear knob 

  • Automatic folding ORVMs

  • Rear sunshade

  • Ambient lighting

  • Push button start stop

  • Automatic AC

  • Paddle shifters (for regenerative braking)

  • Wireless charger

  • Tilt and telescopic adjustment for steering wheel

  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 8 Speakers

  • ADAS

  • Six airbags

  • Rear disc brakes

  • Electronic parking brake

  • Rear parking camera

  • ESC

  • Traction control

  • Hill start assist

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Electronic parking brake

  • Rain-sensing wiper

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

What’s Missing In The ZX Variant?

The City Hybrix ZX gets many premium features, but still falls behind its rivals, most of which are more affordable as well. A 360-degree camera and ventilated seats are missing here, which are found in several similarly-priced cars. While that 8-inch infotainment unit is sufficient, it is one of the smallest in the space.

Now, with the launch of the 2023 Hyundai Verna, the competition for the City has gotten tougher. The Verna gets heated and ventilated front seats, ADAS, a bigger touchscreen system, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system. 

Variant

Verdict

V

Recommended for its feature-packed cabin with the active safety of ADAS

ZX

Justified premium for a more premium experience, no essential features added

T
Published by
Tarun
