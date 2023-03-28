Honda City Hybrid ZX Variant Analysis: Should You Go All In For The Top-end Variant?

Published On Mar 28, 2023 11:32 AM By Tarun for Honda City Hybrid

This is the best version of the Honda City Hybrid you can have with additional cabin comforts

The City Hybrid’s top-spec ZX variant commands Rs 1.5 lakh over the V variant, but offers all the bells and whistles for it. With these additions, it crosses the 20 lakh price mark, making it costlier than other hybrid alternatives in the market. Let’s see if it’s worthy of the premium:

Variant Price ZX Rs 20.39 lakh

Why Consider The City Hybrid ZX Variant?

Here, you get all the best features of the Honda City. LED headlamps, electric sunroof, leather upholstery, ambient lighting, and eight speakers have been added for a more premium experience. The safety also gets better with six airbags, lane watch camera, and auto-dimming IRVM. So, if you don’t mind paying the hefty premium, you can jump to the fully kitted variant of the City Hybrid.

Highlights Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Full LED headlamps

LED DRLs and front fog lamps

LED tail lamps

16-inch alloy wheels Ivory and black interior theme

Leather seat upholstery

Carbin fibre finish for the instrument panel

Leather finish for the steering wheeland gear knob Automatic folding ORVMs

Rear sunshade

Ambient lighting

Push button start stop

Automatic AC

Paddle shifters (for regenerative braking)

Wireless charger

Tilt and telescopic adjustment for steering wheel 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8 Speakers ADAS

Six airbags

Rear disc brakes

Electronic parking brake

Rear parking camera

ESC

Traction control

Hill start assist

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Electronic parking brake

Rain-sensing wiper

Auto-dimming IRVM

What’s Missing In The ZX Variant?

The City Hybrix ZX gets many premium features, but still falls behind its rivals, most of which are more affordable as well. A 360-degree camera and ventilated seats are missing here, which are found in several similarly-priced cars. While that 8-inch infotainment unit is sufficient, it is one of the smallest in the space.

Now, with the launch of the 2023 Hyundai Verna, the competition for the City has gotten tougher. The Verna gets heated and ventilated front seats, ADAS, a bigger touchscreen system, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system.

Variant Verdict V Recommended for its feature-packed cabin with the active safety of ADAS ZX Justified premium for a more premium experience, no essential features added

