Honda City Hybrid ZX Variant Analysis: Should You Go All In For The Top-end Variant?
Published On Mar 28, 2023 11:32 AM By Tarun for Honda City Hybrid
This is the best version of the Honda City Hybrid you can have with additional cabin comforts
The City Hybrid’s top-spec ZX variant commands Rs 1.5 lakh over the V variant, but offers all the bells and whistles for it. With these additions, it crosses the 20 lakh price mark, making it costlier than other hybrid alternatives in the market. Let’s see if it’s worthy of the premium:
Variant
Price
ZX
Rs 20.39 lakh
Why Consider The City Hybrid ZX Variant?
Here, you get all the best features of the Honda City. LED headlamps, electric sunroof, leather upholstery, ambient lighting, and eight speakers have been added for a more premium experience. The safety also gets better with six airbags, lane watch camera, and auto-dimming IRVM. So, if you don’t mind paying the hefty premium, you can jump to the fully kitted variant of the City Hybrid.
Highlights
Exterior
Interior
Comfort and convenience
Infotainment
Safety
What’s Missing In The ZX Variant?
The City Hybrix ZX gets many premium features, but still falls behind its rivals, most of which are more affordable as well. A 360-degree camera and ventilated seats are missing here, which are found in several similarly-priced cars. While that 8-inch infotainment unit is sufficient, it is one of the smallest in the space.
Now, with the launch of the 2023 Hyundai Verna, the competition for the City has gotten tougher. The Verna gets heated and ventilated front seats, ADAS, a bigger touchscreen system, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system.
Variant
Verdict
Recommended for its feature-packed cabin with the active safety of ADAS
ZX
Justified premium for a more premium experience, no essential features added
