Honda City Hybrid V Variant Analysis: Does The Base Variant Make Sense?

The City Hybrid’s base variant doesn’t look too different than the top-end variant and packs a load of features

The Honda City Hybrid was earlier available with a single fully-loaded top-end ZX variant only. The more affordable V variant makes it more accessible to the market. Let’s see if this variant makes sense for you?

Variant Price V Rs 18.89 lakh ZX Rs 20.39 lakh Difference Rs 1.5 lakh

Why Consider The V Variant?

The base V variant of the City Hybrid packs most of the features that you get with the top-end variant. From the outside, it looks nearly the same as the top-end variant. The interior has a different interior theme and fabric seat upholstery. In terms of features, you get an 8-inch touchscreen system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, semi-digital instrument cluster, and wireless charging. Even the radar-based safety tech, ADAS, is offered on this variant, which makes it an all-rounder.

With this variant, you can have a premium experience with the highly efficient hybrid powertrain. If that’s all you want in your sedan, then the Honda City Hybrid V for you.

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features LED DRLs

Projector headlamps

LED front fog lamps

Z-shaped LED tail lamps Beige and black interior theme

Fabric seat upholstery

Semi-digital instrument cluster (7-inch TFT) Push button start stop

Remote engine start/stop

Automatic AC with rear vents

Driver seat height adjustment

Paddle shifters (for regenerative braking)

Wireless charger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ADAS - Lane Keep assist, adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking, auto high beam

Four airbags

Disc brakes all around

Hill start assist

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Other Features 16-inch alloy wheels

Sporty mesh front grille

Carbon fibe elements Chrome finish on door handles

Front and rear centre armrest Tilt and telescopic adjustment for steering wheel

Powered ORVMs

PM2.5 air filter Advanced telematics with integrated Alexa and Google assistant connectivity

4 Speakers Automatic headlamps

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Electronic parking brake

Rear parking camera

ESC

Traction control Upgrade to ZX if you want: Full LED headlamps

Electric sunroof

Chrome finish for door handles Leather seat upholstery

Ivory and black interior theme

Carbon fibre finish for the instrument panel Automatic folding ORVMs

Rear sunshade

Ambient lighting 8 Speakers Six airbags

Lane watch camera

Auto dimming IRVM

Rain sensing wiper

Why Skip The V Variant?

While this variant is feature-loaded, it is not the best version of the Honda City despite costing lakhs more than the top variant of the regular petrol-automatic sedan. For reference, the City Hybrid V attracts a premium of Rs 5.27 lakh over the City V CVT, while the gap between the City Hybrid ZX and City ZX CVT stands at Rs 4.42 lakh.

The City Hybrid V misses out on niceties like an electric sunroof, leather seat upholstery, ambient lighting, and eight speakers, which would pamper you more in the cabin. The safety will also be enhanced with the ZX variant, with the inclusion of six airbags, lane-watch camera, and rain-sensing wiper.

Variant Verdict V Recommended for its feature-packed cabin with the active safety of ADAS ZX Justified premium for a more premium experience, no essential features added

