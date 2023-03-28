Honda City Hybrid V Variant Analysis: Does The Base Variant Make Sense?
Modified On Mar 28, 2023 11:33 AM By Tarun for Honda City Hybrid
The City Hybrid’s base variant doesn’t look too different than the top-end variant and packs a load of features
The Honda City Hybrid was earlier available with a single fully-loaded top-end ZX variant only. The more affordable V variant makes it more accessible to the market. Let’s see if this variant makes sense for you?
|
Variant
|
Price
|
V
|
Rs 18.89 lakh
|
ZX
|
Rs 20.39 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 1.5 lakh
Why Consider The V Variant?
The base V variant of the City Hybrid packs most of the features that you get with the top-end variant. From the outside, it looks nearly the same as the top-end variant. The interior has a different interior theme and fabric seat upholstery. In terms of features, you get an 8-inch touchscreen system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, semi-digital instrument cluster, and wireless charging. Even the radar-based safety tech, ADAS, is offered on this variant, which makes it an all-rounder.
Also Read: Here’s What You Get With The Honda City’s New Entry-Level SV Variant
With this variant, you can have a premium experience with the highly efficient hybrid powertrain. If that’s all you want in your sedan, then the Honda City Hybrid V for you.
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to ZX if you want:
|
|
|
|
|
Why Skip The V Variant?
While this variant is feature-loaded, it is not the best version of the Honda City despite costing lakhs more than the top variant of the regular petrol-automatic sedan. For reference, the City Hybrid V attracts a premium of Rs 5.27 lakh over the City V CVT, while the gap between the City Hybrid ZX and City ZX CVT stands at Rs 4.42 lakh.
Also Read: New Hyundai Verna vs Rivals: Specifications Compared
The City Hybrid V misses out on niceties like an electric sunroof, leather seat upholstery, ambient lighting, and eight speakers, which would pamper you more in the cabin. The safety will also be enhanced with the ZX variant, with the inclusion of six airbags, lane-watch camera, and rain-sensing wiper.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
V
|
Recommended for its feature-packed cabin with the active safety of ADAS
|
Justified premium for a more premium experience, no essential features added
Read More on : Honda City Hybrid Automatic
- Renew Honda City Hybrid Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
0 out of 0 found this helpful