Honda City Hybrid V Variant Analysis: Does The Base Variant Make Sense?

Modified On Mar 28, 2023 11:33 AM By Tarun for Honda City Hybrid

The City Hybrid’s base variant doesn’t look too different than the top-end variant and packs a load of features

Honda City Hybrid

The Honda City Hybrid was earlier available with a single fully-loaded top-end ZX variant only. The more affordable V variant makes it more accessible to the market. Let’s see if this variant makes sense for you? 

Variant

Price

V

Rs 18.89 lakh

ZX

Rs 20.39 lakh

Difference

Rs 1.5 lakh

Why Consider The V Variant?

Honda City Hybrid

The base V variant of the City Hybrid packs most of the features that you get with the top-end variant. From the outside, it looks nearly the same as the top-end variant. The interior has a different interior theme and fabric seat upholstery. In terms of features, you get an 8-inch touchscreen system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, semi-digital instrument cluster, and wireless charging. Even the radar-based safety tech, ADAS, is offered on this variant, which makes it an all-rounder.

With this variant, you can have a premium experience with the highly efficient hybrid powertrain. If that’s all you want in your sedan, then the Honda City Hybrid V for you. 

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • LED DRLs

  • Projector headlamps

  • LED front fog lamps

  • Z-shaped LED tail lamps

  • Beige and black interior theme

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Semi-digital instrument cluster (7-inch TFT)

  • Push button start stop

  • Remote engine start/stop

  • Automatic AC with rear vents

  • Driver seat height adjustment

  • Paddle shifters (for regenerative braking)

  • Wireless charger

  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • ADAS - Lane Keep assist, adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking, auto high beam 

  • Four airbags

  • Disc brakes all around

  • Hill start assist

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Other Features

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Sporty mesh front grille

  • Carbon fibe elements

  • Chrome finish on door handles

  • Front and rear centre armrest

  • Tilt and telescopic adjustment for steering wheel

  • Powered ORVMs

  • PM2.5 air filter

  • Advanced telematics with integrated Alexa and Google assistant connectivity

  • 4 Speakers

  • Automatic headlamps

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • Electronic parking brake

  • Rear parking camera

  • ESC

  • Traction control

Upgrade to ZX if you want: 

  • Full LED headlamps

  • Electric sunroof

  • Chrome finish for door handles

  • Leather seat upholstery

  • Ivory and black interior theme

  • Carbon fibre finish for the instrument panel

  • Automatic folding ORVMs

  • Rear sunshade

  • Ambient lighting

  • 8 Speakers

  • Six airbags

  • Lane watch camera

  • Auto dimming IRVM

  • Rain sensing wiper

Why Skip The V Variant? 

Honda City Hybrid

While this variant is feature-loaded, it is not the best version of the Honda City despite costing lakhs more than the top variant of the regular petrol-automatic sedan. For reference, the City Hybrid V attracts a premium of Rs 5.27 lakh over the City V CVT, while the gap between the City Hybrid ZX and City ZX CVT stands at Rs 4.42 lakh.

The City Hybrid V misses out on niceties like an electric sunroof, leather seat upholstery, ambient lighting, and eight speakers, which would pamper you more in the cabin. The safety will also be enhanced with the ZX variant, with the inclusion of six airbags, lane-watch camera, and rain-sensing wiper. 

Variant

Verdict

V

Recommended for its feature-packed cabin with the active safety of ADAS

ZX

Justified premium for a more premium experience, no essential features added

T
Published by
Tarun
  • Honda City
  • Honda City Hybrid

