Published On Apr 27, 2022 04:15 PM By Rohit for Honda City Hybrid

The model spotted was finished in white, had 16-inch alloy wheels, a revised honeycomb grille, and LED headlights

The City Hybrid features the e:HEV and the ZX badges at the rear.

The City Hybrid gets a 98PS 1.5-litre petrol engine, two electric motors and a 0.7kWh battery pack.

Honda claims an average fuel economy figure of 26.5kmpl for the sedan.

It will come with ADAS, an 8-inch touchscreen, and a single-pane sunroof.

Expected to be priced at around Rs 18.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Cars India is all set to launch the City Hybrid (officially City e:HEV) in May and ahead of its price announcement, the hybrid sedan has reached dealers across the country. Official bookings for the car are currently open.

A model that was spotted at a dealership was finished in the Platinum White Pearl shade, one of five colour choices the car will be offered in. The City Hybrid is based on the standard model’s top-spec ZX trim and is equipped with LED headlights with LED DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, revised fog lamp housings, and a honeycomb pattern for the grille. At the back, you get model-specific badging.

Inside, the City Hybrid’s cabin remains largely unchanged and the same black and beige theme is seen. Honda is offering the hybrid version of the compact sedan with features such as auto AC, connected car tech, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a single-pane sunroof.

In terms of safety, the City Hybrid comes with Honda Sensing, popularly known as Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS). Thus, lane keep assist, auto-emergency braking, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control are all part of the package. Other safety features on offer include six airbags, hill-hold assist, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

The sedan is equipped with a self-charging hybrid system which is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine (98PS and 127Nm). This unit comes with a dual electric motor setup and a 0.7kWh battery pack. The electric motor providing the drive has a peak output of 109PS (taking the combined output to 126PS) and 253Nm.

It comes paired with an e-CVT gearbox, which is essentially an electric motor. Honda claims the City Hybrid will achieve an average fuel economy figure of 26.5kmpl. What’s more, at low speeds, the hybrid sedan can be driven in pure EV mode as well.

We expect it to be priced at around Rs 18.5 lakh (ex-showroom). While it won’t have any direct rivals, it will go up against the 1.5-litre TSI variants of the Skoda Slavia and the Volkswagen Virtus.

