Here’s The Hyundai Kona N: The Carmaker’s First Performance-Focused SUV

Published On Apr 28, 2021 03:01 PM By Tarun

It sprints from 0-100kmph quicker than a Porsche Cayenne Coupe!

Hyundai Kona N is the performance-oriented version of the regular Kona SUV.

It gets a 280PS/392Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with an 8-speed dual clutch automatic.

It features a sporty-looking grille, wider air intake, side skirts, dual exhausts, and larger 19-inch alloy wheels.

For better performance, the SUV gets an electronic slip differential, a stiffer suspension setup, a variable exhaust system, and a lowered suspension.

Hyundai has officially unveiled the all-new Kona N, the performance-focused avatar of the regular Kona SUV. We’re glad the upgrades are not just limited to the engine.

The Hyundai Kona N gets a new grille, side skirts, a bonnet scoop, front and rear bumper lips, faux vents, chunky dual exhausts, and a rear spoiler. It runs on larger but lighter 19-inch alloy wheels. All these features not only contribute to the style but also help with improved aerodynamics.

The cabin gets an all-black treatment with drive mode buttons on the steering wheels, a lap timer, a head-up display, and a digital instrument panel.

The Kona N is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine (paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic) producing 280PS and 392Nm,. There are five driving modes on offer - Eco, Normal, Sport, N, and Custom.

The SUV can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 5.5 seconds, and its top speed has been limited to 240kmph. It comes with an electronic slip differential, a stiffer suspension setup, a variable exhaust system, and lowered suspension -- all coming together to improve the car’s aerodynamic efficiency.

The carmaker plans to debut its N Line models in India as well, possibly starting with the i20. The Hyundai i20 N Line has been spotted testing on our roads, indicating a likely launch perhaps later this year. However, the ones coming to India will probably not offer much apart from design upgrades. That said, we have our fingers crossed on them making it to the country, hopefully, sooner than later.

