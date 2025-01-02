Here’s How Different The Hyundai Creta Electric Looks Compared To The Regular Creta

While both the Creta Electric and the regular Creta boast the same design language, the former differentiates itself with some EV-specific design elements, both inside and out

The Hyundai Creta Electric was recently unveiled, and the automaker also revealed some details about its battery pack options and driving range. The Creta Electric is based on the internal combustion engine (ICE) version and retains the same overall design; it features some distinct EV-specific highlights. Let’s take a closer look at how the Creta Electric differs from its regular counterpart.

Front

The fascia of both versions of the Creta looks different. While the Creta Electric features an EV-specific pixelated-pattern grille and an updated bumper with active air flaps, the regular Creta has a large, blacked-out rectangular grille. There’s also a charging flap in the centre of the grille on the Creta Electric, which bears the ‘Hyundai’ logo. Owing to these design elements, the fascia of the all-electric Creta also resembles that of the Creta N Line.

Both the Creta Electric and the regular Creta, however, feature the same inverted L-shaped connected LED DRLs and headlight housings. They both also get an ADAS radar module in the lower part of the bumper.

Side

From the side, the Creta Electric looks exactly the same as its ICE counterpart. Not only the silhouette, even the windowlines appear the same on both versions. However, the Creta Electric gets a blacked-out roof, pillar, and ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors).

Both Creta Electric and regular Creta get 17-inch alloy wheels. However, those on the Creta Electric are aerodynamically designed. The Creta Electric also features low-rolling resistance tyres, which are also more battery-efficient.

Rear

There’s merely any noticeable difference between the two SUVs from the rear. Both get inverted L-shaped connected LED tail lights, however, the rear bumper on the Creta Electric has been slightly tweaked. The bumper on both SUVs also features a silver skid plate.

Interior

Both Creta Electric and Creta get a dual-tone black and white cabin theme, and they both get a dual-screen setup on the dashboard. However, the Creta Electric gets a new steering wheel which is a new 3-spoke unit, and looks inspired from the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

The lower centre console is also different with tweaked controls for the electric version. Like the Ioniq 5, the Creta Electric also gets a steering column gear shifter. Both versions of the Creta also get a panoramic sunroof. The Creta Electric additionally comes with V2L (vehicle-to-load) functionality which allows you to power external load using the car's battery.

Battery Pack And Range

Hyundai is offering the all-electric version of the Creta with two battery pack options. The specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 42 kWh (Medium Range) 51.4 kWh (Long Range) ARAI-claimed Range 390 km 473 km

The Creta Electric’s battery pack can be charged from 10-80 percent in 58 minutes with a DC fast charger, while an 11 kW AC charger can charge the battery from 10 percent to full in 4 hours.

Price Range And Rivals

Hyundai Creta Electric Hyundai Creta Rs 20 lakh onwards (expected) Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh

The Hyundai Creta Electric will rival the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV and also the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

All prices are ex-showroom

