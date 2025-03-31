Here’s An In-depth Look At The Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three Variant In 10 Images

You can bring this particular variant of the Mahindra XEV 9e home from June 2025 onwards

The Mahindra XEV 9e is available to order in four broad variants: Pack One, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three. In this report, we are going to take a closer look at how this electric SUV-coupe looks like in its one-below-top Pack Three Select variant. Do note that deliveries for this variant are set to commence from June 2025.

Front

This variant’s exterior design elements are the same as the top model. You get the full-width connected LED DRLs that have a cool animation while you lock and unlock the car. Right below it is the blanked off grille and the triangular shaped LED headlights. Interestingly, the Mahindra logo is illuminated too. A chunky skid plate on the bumper rounds off the overall front look.

Side

The side profile’s highlight is obviously the sleek SUV-coupe silhouette, which gives it a smooth look. The front handles are of the pop out variety and in this variant, they are electronically deployed. 19-inch alloy wheels fill up those large wheel arches nicely, while chunky body cladding adds some much needed muscle to the look.

Rear

A full-width LED light bar with welcome and goodbye animations dominates the rear-end of the XEV 9e. You get bold “XEV 9e” badging, and the gloss black rear bumper rounds off the overall look.

Interior

Step inside this variant of the XEV 9e and the first thing you’ll be blown away with is the triple 12.3-inch screens that dominate the dashboard. However, unlike the top model that gets a soft touch finish for the dash, this variant gets hard plastics.

Barring that, you still get premium touches such as a leatherette upholstery as well as leather wrapped gearknob and steering wheel. Both the front seats are ventilated in this variant to ensure that you stay cool during our hot summers.

Even rear-seat occupants are taken care of properly with all the comfort and convenience features. For starters, you can recline the seat for a more comfortable angle, while the sunshades ensure it protects you from harsh sunlight and peeking eyes. There are also rear AC vents and type-C USB charging ports as well.

Features Onboard

This variant gets all the features you need and some more. Apart from the aforementioned screens, it comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual wireless phone chargers, dual-zone climate control, a massive panoramic glass roof with animations, powered driver’s seat with memory setting and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Some tech features on this variant include auto parking, where you can park the vehicle using the key fob or the connected car tech app on your smartphone. It also gets a camera that monitors the driver and co-driver’s movement to pay attention on the road.

Safety kit onboard this variant include seven airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic parking brake with auto hold and some Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features.

Equipment that’s reserved for the top variant include an AR-based head-up display and a more expansive ADAS suite.

Powertrain Option

The Pack Three Select of the Mahindra XEV 9e gets just a single powertrain option, details of which have been mentioned in the table below for your reference:

Parameters Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three Select No. Of Motors 1 Power (PS) 231 PS Torque (Nm) 380 Nm Battery Pack 59 kWh Claimed Range 542 km 20 to 80 Percent Fast Charging Using 140 kW Charger 20 minutes

It must be noted that the top Pack Three variant of the XEV 9e gets a larger 79 kWh battery pack. It powers a 286 PS e-motor to deliver a claimed range of 656 km.

Price And Rivals

The Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three Select variant is priced at Rs 27.9 lakh. Full prices of the XEV 9e range between Rs 21.9 lakh and Rs 30.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It locks horns with the BYD Atto 3 and upcoming Tata Harrier EV. You can also consider it as a more affordable alternative to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 or the BYD Sealion 7.

