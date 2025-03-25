Mahindra XEV 9e Base Variant Explained In 7 Images

Modified On Mar 25, 2025 11:18 AM By Dipan for Mahindra XEV 9e

The Pack One variant gets a futuristic design inside-out with many amenities, including all-LED lighting, flush-type door handles and a 3-screen setup inside

The Mahindra XEV 9e is one of the newest EVs in the carmaker’s lineup and like Mahindra’s other offerings, this SUV-coupe also comes with a lot of features. While the top variant is loaded with advanced features, even the entry-level ‘Pack One’ trim comes well-equipped, with LED headlights and a modern 3-screen setup inside. If you are interested in the XEV 9e’s base-spec variant, here’s a detailed look at it:

Front

Even though it is the base variant, the Pack One variant features twin-pod LED projector headlights and connected LED DRLs. It also gets an illuminated logo on the bonnet and a blanked-off grille.

The front bumper is finished it black to give the SUV-coupe a contrasting look with a faux silver skid plate.

Side

In profile, the XEV 9e Pack One features 19-inch wheels with aerodynamically designed covers and a gloss black cladding that gives it a rugged and premium appeal.

The front doors get body-coloured flush-type door handles, while the rear door handles are mounted on the C-pillar. It gets a shark fin antenna finished in black.

Rear

The rear features connected LED tail lights that have a similar design as the front DRLs. It gets an Infinity logo and the ‘XEV 9e’ lettering on the tailgate. It also features a roof-mounted spoiler and a black bumper with a silver skid plate.

Interior

Inside, the XEV 9e gets a very futuristic dashboard that has an all-black theme and features three 12.3-inch displays and a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo.

The seats get a dual-tone grey and green fabric upholstery, and all the seats come with adjustable headrests and 3-point seatbelts. The rear seats also feature a centre armrest.

Features And Safety

In addition to the triple screens, the base-spec XEV 9e is equipped with amenities including auto AC with rear vents, push-button start/stop, cruise control, and a 6-speaker sound system.

In terms of safety, the Pack One variant is loaded with 6 airbags, driver drowsiness detection, a rear parking camera with sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. It also gets disc brakes on all wheels and an electronic parking brake.

Battery Pack And Range

The Mahindra XEV 9e Pack One variant comes with only the smaller 59 kWh battery pack mated to the rear-axle-mounted motor, the details of which are as follows:

Battery Pack 59 kWh No. of electric motor 1 Power 231 PS Torque 380 Nm Claimed range (MIDC part 1+ part 2) 542 km Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

Other variants of the electric SUV-coupe also come with an option of a larger 79 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 656 km.

Price And Rivals

The Pack One variant of the XEV 9e is priced at Rs 21.90 lakh. Prices of the other variants go up to Rs 30.50 lakh. It will rival the Tata Harrier EV when it is launched in India. It can also be considered a premium alternative to the likes of the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV and Mahindra BE 6.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

