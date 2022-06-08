Published On Jun 08, 2022 08:36 AM By Tarun for Tata Nexon

The Wagon R leads the list followed by the Tata Nexon

Out of the 10 best selling cars of May, Maruti occupies eight positions. At the same time, we have one car each from Hyundai and Tata. The unofficial winner here is the Nexon, which managed to outsell most of the all-time best selling models.

Model May 2022 May 2021 April 2022 Wagon R 16,814 2,086 17,766 Nexon 14,614 6,439 13,471 Swift 14,133 7,005 8,898 Baleno 13,970 4,803 10,938 Alto 12,933 3,220 10,443 Ertiga 12,226 3,694 14,889 Dzire 11,603 5,819 10,701 Creta 10,973 7,527 12,651 Eeco 10,482 1,096 11,154 Vitara Brezza 10,312 2,648 11,764

The Maruti Wagon R continues to be the best selling car, with a sale of 16,814 units in May. All the models here see a huge jump in the Y-o-Y sales, as we were experiencing the second wave of Covid in May 2021.

The Nexon makes it to the second number, outselling many Maruti models. With a sale of 14,614 units in May, its figures have increased by over 1,200 units compared to April.

The Maruti Swift ranks third, seeing over 60 percent growth in the monthly sales.

The Maruti Baleno reports 13,970 units sold in May, with a monthly sales growth of 3,000 units.

Maruti’s entry-level car, the Alto, ranks fifth seeing an almost 30 percent increase in sales from April.

The people-mover Maruti Ertiga falls just short of the Alto, by 700 units. Its sales have dipped by over 2,500 units in comparison to April.

Recording a sale of 11,603 units in May, the Dzire sees a 10 percent hike in the monthly sales.

The Maruti Eeco and Vitara Brezza occupy the last two positions, seeing a small decline in sales compared to April.

