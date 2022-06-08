  • English
Here Are The 10 Best Selling Cars Of May 2022

Published On Jun 08, 2022 08:36 AM By Tarun for Tata Nexon

The Wagon R leads the list followed by the Tata Nexon

Out of the 10 best selling cars of May, Maruti occupies eight positions. At the same time, we have one car each from Hyundai and Tata. The unofficial winner here is the Nexon, which managed to outsell most of the all-time best selling models. 

Model

May 2022

May 2021

April 2022

Wagon R

16,814

2,086

17,766

Nexon

14,614

6,439

13,471

Swift

14,133

7,005

8,898

Baleno

13,970

4,803

10,938

Alto

12,933

3,220

10,443

Ertiga

12,226

3,694

14,889

Dzire

11,603

5,819

10,701

Creta

10,973

7,527

12,651

Eeco

10,482

1,096

11,154

Vitara Brezza

10,312

2,648

11,764

  • The Maruti Wagon R continues to be the best selling car, with a sale of 16,814 units in May. All the models here see a huge jump in the Y-o-Y sales, as we were experiencing the second wave of Covid in May 2021. 

maruti baleno

  • The Nexon makes it to the second number, outselling many Maruti models. With a sale of 14,614 units in May, its figures have increased by over 1,200 units compared to April. 

  • The Maruti Swift ranks third, seeing over 60 percent growth in the monthly sales. 

  • The Maruti Baleno reports 13,970 units sold in May, with a monthly sales growth of 3,000 units. 

  • Maruti’s entry-level car, the Alto, ranks fifth seeing an almost 30 percent increase in sales from April. 

New Maruti Dzire

  • The people-mover Maruti Ertiga falls just short of the Alto, by 700 units. Its sales have dipped by over 2,500 units in comparison to April. 

  • Recording a sale of 11,603 units in May, the Dzire sees a 10 percent hike in the monthly sales. 

  • The Maruti Eeco and Vitara Brezza occupy the last two positions, seeing a small decline in sales compared to April. 

