Hyundai Creta 7-Seater: What Can You Expect?

Hyundai’s Creta is set to get bigger with the addition of two more seats to make up the third row. But is that the only change to expect?

Hyundai recently launched the second-gen Creta, and its design is polarising to say the least. However, the South Korean carmaker has no intention of leaving it at that. A prototype for a new 7-seater Creta, which looks like it could come to India as well, has been spied on Hyundai's homeland. So what will be different and what shall remain the same? Here’s what we know so far.

Torquey Powertrains Likely

The Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos use the same engines and gearboxes, apart from the fact that the Creta doesn’t get a manual with the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine. We don’t expect this equation to change. The upcoming 7-seater Creta will pretty much use these same powertrains with the exception of the naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre petrol which makes 115PS and 144Nm That leaves the aforementioned turbo-petrol that makes 140PS/242Nm and a 1.5-litre diesel unit which makes 115PS/250Nm.

Updated Design With Longer Body

This is where things have been seriously tweaked. The front end is expected to get a revised grille with chrome studs instead of the horizontal slats we see on the regular Creta. At the rear, things are camouflaged for now but from whatever we could make out of the tail lamps, they have been given a do-over as well. The swooping roofline is gone to add room at the rear, and that has made the posterior of the 7-seater a little boxy. The alloy wheels design is also different, although that could change yet again when the car does come to India.

Added Features

The Creta has a plethora of features but there are still some that didn’t make the cut. We can see front parking sensors in the spied pictures so that is already a plus. Apart from that, the 7-seater Creta will obviously be a bigger car so a 360-degree camera could also make an appearance here. Other bits missing from the regular Creta include a powered tailgate and a heads-up display which Hyundai could choose to offer in the 7-seater Creta, billing it as a more luxurious offering.

It’ll have competition

It might even face some rivalry from the likes of upcoming models like Tata Gravitas and MG Hector Plus. Both are 5+ seater cars that will in essence cater to those looking to buy a bigger car for the family.

Price

The regular 5-seater Creta is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). We expect the price of the 7-seater version to start somewhere around Rs 14 lakh.

