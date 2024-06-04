Modified On Jun 04, 2024 11:50 AM By Samarth for Maruti Dzire 2024

The Hyundai Aura attracts an average waiting period of two months in all the major cities

If you are planning to buy a sub-4m sedan this year, then you have the options of the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor. We have compiled a list of their waiting periods in 20 major cities across India to help you find out how long you'll have to wait before getting your hands on one of these sub-compact sedans in June 2024:

City Maruti Dzire Tata Tigor Honda Amaze Hyundai Aura New Delhi 1.5-2 Months 2 Months 0.5 Month 2 Months Bengaluru 1-2 Months 2 Months 1 Month 2 Months Mumbai 1-2 Months 1 Month No Waiting 2 Months Hyderabad 1-2 Months 2 Months 1 Month 2-2.5 Months Pune 1-2 Months 1 Month 0.5-1 Month 2 Months Chennai 1-2 Months 0.5-1 Month 1 Month 2 Months Jaipur 1.5-2 Months 1-2 Months No Waiting 2-2.5 Months Ahmedabad 2-3 Months 1 Month 0.5 Month 2 Months Gurugram 2 Months 1 Month 2-3 Days 2.5 Months Lucknow 2 Months 2 Months 0.5-1 Month 2 Months Kolkata 1-2 Months 2 Months No Waiting 2.5 Months Thane 2 Months 2 Months 0.5 Month 1 Month Surat 1.5-2 Months 1 Month 0.5-1 Month 2 Months Ghaziabad 2-3 Months 1 Month 1 Week 2 Months Chandigarh 1.5-2 Months 1 Month 1 Week 2-2.5 Months Coimbatore 2 Months 2 Months 1 Week 2 Months Patna 2 Months 1 Month No Waiting 2 Months Faridabad 2-3 Months 2 Months 0.5 Month 2 Months Indore 1- 2 Months 1 Month 1 Week 2-2.5 Months Noida 1 Month 2 Months 1 Week 2.5 Months

Key Takeaways

To drive home a Maruti Dzire this June, you have to wait for a maximum time of up to 2 months in most cities. However, the waiting period for Maruti’s sedan has increased to three months in Ahmedabad, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, the longest wait time for any sub-4m sedan in the month of June.

The Tata Tigor attracts a waiting period of 2 months in most of the cities, while in some cities including Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, and Ahmedabad, buyers will have to wait for 1 month to get their hands on the car.

The Honda Amaze is the most readily available sub-compact sedan here, with the longest wait time being just 1 month. It is readily available in cities like Mumbai, Patna, Jaipur and Kolkata.

The Hyundai Aura has an average waiting period of 2 months. However, in some cities like Hyderabad, Chandigarh, and Indore, the waiting period can go up to 2.5 months.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on variant and colour selected, and stock available at your nearest dealership.