  • English
  • Login / Register

Getting A Sub-compact Sedan Home Might Take You Up To 3 Months This June

Modified On Jun 04, 2024 11:50 AM By Samarth for Maruti Dzire 2024

  • 1.3K Views
  • Write a comment

The Hyundai Aura attracts an average waiting period of two months in all the major cities

Waiting Period of sub compact sedan Dzire, Amaze, Aura and Tigor

If you are planning to buy a sub-4m sedan this year, then you have the options of the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor. We have compiled a list of their waiting periods in 20 major cities across India to help you find out how long you'll have to wait before getting your hands on one of these sub-compact sedans in June 2024: 

City

Maruti Dzire

Tata Tigor

Honda Amaze

Hyundai Aura

New Delhi

1.5-2 Months

2 Months

0.5 Month

2 Months

Bengaluru

1-2 Months

2 Months

1 Month

2 Months

Mumbai

1-2 Months

1 Month

No Waiting

2 Months

Hyderabad

1-2 Months

2 Months

1 Month

2-2.5 Months

Pune

1-2 Months

1 Month

0.5-1 Month

2 Months

Chennai

1-2 Months

0.5-1 Month

1 Month

2 Months

Jaipur

1.5-2 Months

1-2 Months

No Waiting

2-2.5 Months

Ahmedabad

2-3 Months

1 Month

0.5 Month

2 Months

Gurugram

2 Months

1 Month

2-3 Days

2.5 Months

Lucknow

2 Months

2 Months

0.5-1 Month

2 Months

Kolkata

1-2 Months

2 Months

No Waiting

2.5 Months

Thane

2 Months

2 Months

0.5 Month

1 Month

Surat

1.5-2 Months

1 Month

0.5-1 Month

2 Months

Ghaziabad

2-3 Months

1 Month

1 Week

2 Months

Chandigarh

1.5-2 Months

1 Month

1 Week

2-2.5 Months

Coimbatore

2 Months

2 Months

1 Week

2 Months

Patna

2 Months

1 Month

No Waiting

2 Months

Faridabad

2-3 Months

2 Months

0.5 Month

2 Months

Indore

1- 2 Months

1 Month

1 Week

2-2.5 Months

Noida

1 Month

2 Months

1 Week

2.5 Months

Key Takeaways

  • To drive home a Maruti Dzire this June, you have to wait for a maximum time of up to 2 months in most cities. However, the waiting period for Maruti’s sedan has increased to three months in Ahmedabad, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, the longest wait time for any sub-4m sedan in the month of June.

  • The Tata Tigor attracts a waiting period of 2 months in most of the cities, while in some cities including Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, and Ahmedabad, buyers will have to wait for 1 month to get their hands on the car.

  • The Honda Amaze is the most readily available sub-compact sedan here, with the longest wait time being just 1 month. It is readily available in cities like Mumbai, Patna, Jaipur and Kolkata.
  • The Hyundai Aura has an average waiting period of 2 months. However, in some cities like Hyderabad, Chandigarh, and Indore, the waiting period can go up to 2.5 months.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on variant and colour selected, and stock available at your nearest dealership.

S
Published by
Samarth
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Dzire 2024

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Sedan Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Getting A Sub-compact Sedan Home Might Take You Up To 3 Months This June
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience