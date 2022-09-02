Published On Sep 02, 2022 03:15 PM By Tarun for Renault Triber

You can opt for heavy loyalty benefits with all the Renault cars

Get up to Rs 45,000 off on the Renault Kwid.

Save up to Rs 60,000 with the Renault Triber.

The Kiger doesn’t get any cash or exchange offers.

All the Renault models are available with a 10 percent discount on the easy care package.

Now that the festive season has started, Renault is offering discounts of up to Rs 60,000 on the Triber, Kiger, and Kwid. You can opt for cash, exchange, and corporate benefits alongside the scrappage exchange benefits. To commemorate the festive season, all the Renault cars now get a limited edition variant.

Here are the model-wise offers:

Model Cash discount Exchange offer Corporate discount Scrappage Benefits Total Kwid Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 45,000 Triber Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 60,000 Kiger - - Up To Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 20,000

The Renault Kwid gets offers of up to Rs 45,000, including a cash discount of Rs 10,000. The exchange benefit for 0.8-litre variants is Rs 10,000.

Renault Kwid price ranges from Rs 4.64 lakh to Rs 5.99 lakh.

With all the Renault models, you are eligible to get 10 percent off on the Easy Care Package.

The Triber is available with benefits of up to Rs 60,000. However, if you go for its limited edition variant, the corporate discount gets void.

Renault Triber price ranges from Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.51 lakh.

The Kiger SUV doesn’t get any cash or exchange benefits, but you can still go for the corporate and scrappage exchange offers.

Renault Kiger price ranges from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 10.62 lakh.

