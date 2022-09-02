English | हिंदी

Get Up To Rs 60,000 Off On Renault Triber, Kiger, And Kwid This Festive Season

Published On Sep 02, 2022 03:15 PM By Tarun for Renault Triber

  • 1260 Views
  • Write a comment

You can opt for heavy loyalty benefits with all the Renault cars

  • Get up to Rs 45,000 off on the Renault Kwid. 

  • Save up to Rs 60,000 with the Renault Triber. 

  • The Kiger doesn’t get any cash or exchange offers. 

  • All the Renault models are available with a 10 percent discount on the easy care package. 

Now that the festive season has started, Renault is offering discounts of up to Rs 60,000 on the Triber, Kiger, and Kwid. You can opt for cash, exchange, and corporate benefits alongside the scrappage exchange benefits. To commemorate the festive season, all the Renault cars now get a limited edition variant

Here are the model-wise offers: 

Model

Cash discount

Exchange offer

Corporate discount

Scrappage Benefits

Total

Kwid

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 45,000

Triber

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 25,000

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 60,000

Kiger

-

-

Up To Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 20,000
  • The Renault Kwid gets offers of up to Rs 45,000, including a cash discount of Rs 10,000. The exchange benefit for 0.8-litre variants is Rs 10,000. 

  • Renault Kwid price ranges from Rs 4.64 lakh to Rs 5.99 lakh. 

  • With all the Renault models, you are eligible to get 10 percent off on the Easy Care Package. 

  • The Triber is available with benefits of up to Rs 60,000. However, if you go for its limited edition variant, the corporate discount gets void. 

  • Renault Triber price ranges from Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.51 lakh. 

2022 renault kiger

  • The Kiger SUV doesn’t get any cash or exchange benefits, but you can still go for the corporate and scrappage exchange offers. 

  • Renault Kiger price ranges from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 10.62 lakh. 

Read More on : Triber AMT

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Renault Triber

Read Full News
  • Renault Triber
  • Renault Kiger
  • Renault KWID
Big Saving !!
Save upto 35% ! Find best deals on Used Renault Cars
View Used Renault Triber In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Muv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsGet Up To Rs 60,000 Off On Renault Triber, Kiger, And Kwid This Festive Season
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience