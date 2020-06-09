Ford Endeavour Gets New 2.3-Litre Turbo-Petrol Engine In China

Published On Jun 09, 2020 03:04 PM By Sonny for Ford Endeavour

More powerful turbo-petrol engine unlikely to be offered in India, at least in the current-gen model

Endeavour gets a new 2.3-litre turbo-petrol engine in China-spec model.

It is mated to a 10-speed automatic and churns out 275PS/455Nm.

Endeavour is only offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine in India with no petrol option.

Ford has added a new EcoBoost turbo-petrol engine option to the China-spec Endeavour for 2020. Over there, this full-size SUV goes by the name, Ford Everest. This new 2.3-litre turbo-petrol unit is unlikely to come to India, at least in the current-gen model. It is interesting to note that this is the same engine that powers the entry-level variants of the Mustang globally.

The new 2.3-litre EcoBoost turbo-petrol engine is tuned to an output of 275PS of power and 455Nm of torque while mated to Ford’s 10-speed automatic transmission. It is also offered in a lower state of tune with 247PS of power while torque stays at 455Nm. This new engine replaces the 2.0-litre EcoBoost turbo-petrol engine that had an output of 247PS and 360Nm. The China-spec Ford SUV also gets a choice of rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive with the new powertrain. Ford offers the Endeavour in China in a sporty variant with extra power and blacked-out design elements.

In India, the Ford Endeavour got a new diesel engine to meet the BS6 emission norms. The 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine is mated to the same 10-speed automatic transmission and churns out 170PS and 420Nm with the choice of 2WD or 4WD. It’s currently the only engine option for the Endeavour in India.

In terms of features, the India-spec Ford SUV doesn’t get a sporty variant like the China model but it gets similar comforts like a panoramic sunroof, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and power-adjustable driver’s seat. The Chinese Endeavour also gets the option of a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an updated version of the SYNC 3 systems along with radar-based safety features which are not available in India.

The next-gen Ford Endeavour was spied testing earlier this year and is expected to debut globally by 2021 and in India by 2022. It could carry forward the 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine and introduce the 2.3-litre EcoBoost turbo petrol.

Ford Endeavour rivals the Toyota Fortuner, Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, and the upcoming BS6 Skoda Kodiaq which do offer petrol engines. The diesel-only Ford Endeavour is currently offered in three variants priced from Rs 29.55 lakh to Rs 33.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

