Published On Feb 01, 2022 08:00 AM By Sonny

The Ocean electric SUV will go on sale internationally late-2022 while the PEAR is expected to debut in 2023

Fisker Inc is an American EV startup headed by renowned car designer Henrik Fisker.

It debuted its first production-spec EV, the Ocean SUV, in late-2021.

Second EV will be the PEAR, a smaller and more affordable model which will premier in 2023.

Ocean SUV gets two battery sizes, offering a range of upto 563km.

Fisker is looking to set up local manufacturing in India with Foxconn for PEAR EV.

American EV startup Fisker Inc is reportedly setting up a new global technological centre in Hyderabad with plans to introduce its upcoming EV models as well. It is also considering local production to keep its EVs affordable and accessible.

“Indians are extremely tech savvy. I think, India at one point, nobody knows when, but at one point is going to explode in the adoption of electrification,” stated CEO Henrik Fisker in the report. “Of course, the government has a big role in that. But I do think there’s going to be pressure from the general population at one point in time to go electric,” he added.

Fisker had globally announced that it will be introducing four EVs by 2025, the first of which is the Ocean electric SUV. It debuted in production-spec form in November 2021 and is slated to enter production by the end of 2022. It will be offered with two battery sizes, the most affordable of which will offer 402km of range and the larger one promises up to 563km. Fisker has gone for an aggressive pricing point with the entry-level model carrying a tag of approx Rs 28 lakh (USD 37,499). It uses a single motor to drive the front wheels. The more premium variants use dual electric motors for all-wheel drive.

The design of the Fisker Ocean seems typical of an urban electric SUV with smooth lines, sleek lighting and muscular wheel arches. Some of the cool and distinctive details of the Ocean eSUV are:

Revolving touchscreen: The 17.1-inch central infotainment display in the middle of the dashboard can switch from portrait mode to landscape mode when parked to use it as a viewing screen.

Solar panels in the roof: Harvest every ounce of green energy when possible to power the EV. Every emission-free kilometer adds up over time.

Sustainable interior: The vegan cabin has a high-quality upholstery that uses ethically sourced and upcycled materials such as recycled plastic bottles and abandoned fishing nets pulled from the ocean.

While the Ocean might be Fisker’s only EV close to production at this time, the PEAR could be the pivotal model in the lineup. Its name is an acronym for ‘Personal Electric Automotive Revolution’ and it will be the smallest and most affordable offering from Fisker with a target starting price of around Rs 22.4 lakh (USD 30,000). Nothing has been revealed about the PEAR other than the fact that it will have a distinctive and possibly polarising design. It is expected to make its global debut by late 2023 and will likely offer a range of around 400km. The PEAR will be manufactured by Foxconn, the Taiwanese phone manufacturer. Fisker believes that EVs driven by tech should be easier and quicker to produce than combustion engine cars, which should help generate the volume required to make EVs more affordable.

The Ocean electric SUV will be the first Fisker to be launched in India, likely as a CBU import. However, the American EV brand is also looking at the possibility of local manufacturing in India, especially in partnership with Foxconn. It even intends to have an Indian production base up and running before Tesla but no firm plans have yet been shared from either brand.

Fisker’s Ocean and PEAR EVs could serve as rivals to the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 respectively. Based on current timelines, the first Fisker EV may arrive in India sometime in 2023.