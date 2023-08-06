5 Key Takeaways From The Fisker Product Vision Day 2023

Published On Aug 06, 2023 05:31 PM By Sonny

The American EV maker has some big plans to expand its product lineup by 2025

Fisker Inc is a budding American EV company that launched its first product in late 2022 in the form of the Ocean EV. It has big plans for the EV space globally and recently held its first ever Product Vision Day where it showcased its future range of products in development. Here are some of the key details from the event:

Fisker PEAR debuted and detailed

The carmaker has been enthusiastic about its upcoming city EV, the PEAR, a smaller sibling to the Ocean electric SUV. After many digital teasers, a version of the electric crossover made its physical debut sporting the brand’s latest design language with a sportier front profile. Fisker showed off the ‘houdini’ boot design wherein the tailgate does not open up, instead slides into the rear bumper making it accessible in the tightest of spaces.

We also got to see inside the cabin which looks quite simple and minimalist, as expected. Its unique details include the optional six-seater layout that fits a small bench in the front of the cabin next to the driver’s seat in place of the central console storage. The rotating central display from the Ocean SUV will be offered only in the five-seater layout.

Lastly, the company’s founder and CEO, Henrik Fisker announced that the starting price for the PEAR is targeted to be USD 29,900, which is approximately Rs 24.72 lakh (ex-showroom). Among the various measures involved in making it affordable was a reduction of part numbers, making it cheaper to assemble as well which is good for international markets like India where the PEAR is expected to be launched as well. The global market debut for the Fisker PEAR is slated for mid-2025.

Meet the Fisker Ronin

While it is not surprising that an American EV maker has announced a high-performance four-door model, it is surprising that it will also be a four-door convertible GT. Called the Fisker Ronin, inspired by the action flick from 1998 featuring some of the most iconic car chases ever seen in cinema, it has a stunning design. The Ronin blends luxury and video-game aesthetics with its crisp lines and muscular bulges.

The Ronin is more than a concept and is intended for production. Fisker has promised a target range of 965km with well over a 1,000 PS of performance using a tri-motor all-wheel drive setup. For added showing-off, this four-door convertible will feature butterfly doors.

There is no word yet on the timeline for this one, but the Ronin is intended to be the flagship model for Fisker Inc.

Efficient electric pickup: Fisker Alaska

The pickup space is as important for the American automotive market as hatchbacks in India and EVs are entering there too. Traditional carmakers are already selling electric pickups, as well as the likes of Rivian, while Tesla has a long wait for its top-of-the-line luxury and performance-oriented Cybertruck. Fisker is not looking to compete with Rivian or Tesla. Instead, it looked at the sustainable option in the pickup space and decided to build something dynamic but practical as a family vehicle - the Alaska.

It’s smaller than your better known full-size pickups like the Ford F-150, but perhaps closer to the Toyota Hilux. The Alaska is based on an extended and modified version of the same platform that underpins the Ocean SUV, which also means it should be production-ready fairly soon with a targeted market launch of early 2025. Fisker is looking at a launch starting price of USD 45,400, approximately Rs 37.5 lakh with a claimed range of up to 547km.

Some quirky bits for the Fisker Alaska include a vertically-oriented front passenger display, cowboy hat holders incorporated into the roofline for the rear part of the cabin, and houdini mode to extend the storage access from the bed to the cabin for longer items.

Something tougher: Fisker Ocean Force-E

While the Fisker Alaska electric pickup is exciting, it doesn’t offer the kind of ruggedness one would usually associate with that class of vehicle. So, for the more adventurous, Fisker has debuted a new Force-E off-road package for the Ocean electric SUV. It adds visual modifications like the all-terrain tyres on the large 22-inch rims, the large roof rack, added cladding all around as well as mechanical upgrades such as increased ground clearance and specialised dampers.

Fisker is offering the Force-E package to both new and existing customers from the first quarter of 2024. It will be fitted directly by the carmaker.

The brains behind the EVs

No, we’re not talking about Henrik Fisker or his technological team, but rather a result of their efforts. Fisker showcased the new ‘supercomputer’ that will be acting as the brain for its EV lineup called the FiskerBlade. It has been developed in-house and sports an impressively efficient package design with scope of future upgrades (including over-the-air updates) while also being efficient in its power consumption. It will process all the data from Fisker in the car as well as fresh data generated by the car and supports 5G and WiFi connectivity.

Fisker In India

The American EV-maker has already made its intentions clear to have a presence in India, both for its products as well as its technology. It has already set up a technological centre in Hyderabad and there is even a special edition of the Ocean SUV for Indian buyers. But the main entry will be when the PEAR is ready as there are plans to manufacture it in India as well.