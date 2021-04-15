Citroen’s Made-in-India Nissan Magnite-rival To Be Unveiled In May

Modified On Apr 15, 2021 10:39 AM By Sonny

It is expected to be launched around the festive season in the second half of 2021

Citroen’s new small SUV has been spied testing multiple times in India.

Confirmed as a petrol-only offering in India, it’s expected to get a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Expected to feature auto AC, LED lighting, and a touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech.

The entry-level Citroen offering could be priced from Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Citroen recently debuted in India with the launch of the C5 Aircross premium mid-size SUV. It is already working on an affordable, locally-built sub-compact offering that will reportedly debut globally in May.

The new sub-compact offering has already been spied testing a few times on Indian roads. Not many details were visible on the heavily camouflaged test mules but it does seem to have the same curvy styling as seen on most Citroens. Its proportions seem to be smaller than the usual sub-4m SUV for a more discreet road presence. The only glimpse of the interior revealed a floating central display for the infotainment system.

As a contender in the highly competitive sub-4m SUV segment in India, the Citroen offering is expected to be decently equipped. It should feature LED lighting, connected car tech, a decently sized touchscreen infotainment system, auto AC, rear parking camera, and alloy wheels. It is expected to get multiple airbags along with traction and stability control on higher variants as part of the safety equipment.

Citroen had confirmed in a previous interaction that the sub-4m SUV will be a petrol-only offering. The most likely candidate is the brand’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit. The brand has not yet revealed any details on the transmission options or the performance output. A 5-speed manual transmission is likely since it featured in one of the test mules that were spotted.

The French carmaker’s upcoming model will likely be offered in developing markets such as India and South America. It is slated to unveil in May but could get delayed due to the pandemic. Citroen will likely price it from Rs 6 lakh in India (ex-showroom) with a launch around the festive season this year, towards the final quarter. As a premium sub-compact offering, it will take on the likes of the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon.

Source

Image Source