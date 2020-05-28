FCA Introduces ‘Jeep For All’ Finance Scheme

Published On May 28, 2020 05:44 PM By Dhruv.A

It includes 100 per cent on-road financing for women buyers

FCA (Fiat Chrysler Auto) India has introduced a new ‘Jeep for All’ initiative that offers multi-faceted financing solutions for various buyers. It includes facilities like reduced EMIs for three months, low-interest rates, and complete funding of your new Jeep. Here’s a finer print of the process.

Salaried customers have the option to finance their Jeep over the course of seven years. But the highlight is a three-month low-EMI repayment option every year during the loan tenure. Buyers are free to pick any three months during the year to pay reduced instalments.

FCA has teamed up with some PSU (Public Sector Undertaking) banks to bring low-interest rates on loans. If you finance your vehicle through State Bank of India or Bank of Baroda, you might even be eligible for up to 90 per cent funding of the vehicle’s on-road price.

The fairer sex can also opt for 100 per cent on-road financing of their new car. Of course, it all depends on variables like your credit scores, salary, and discretion of the bank.

A step-up loan tenure facility has also been devised which allows you to pay reduced EMIs for the initial 24 months. This has been done in light of the current situation which has left the finances of many in a precarious position.

Jeep has also started online sales and doorstep delivery service for Compass SUV. Get all the details here.