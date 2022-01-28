Facelifted Tata Nexon EV To Get Rear Disc Brakes

Published On Jan 28, 2022 08:18 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon EV

The updated EV will also get a larger battery pack and could possibly come with additional features

New spy shots indicate its all wheel disc brake setup.

The updated Nexon EV is expected to get a bigger battery pack with more range.

As per RTO document, a more powerful 136PS (+7PS) Nexon EV has already been homologated.

To get new alloy wheels and possibly, more colours, a new interior shade, and revised upholstery.

The updated Tata Nexon EV has been spied again, this time revealing a new safety feature onboard. The spy shots suggest that it will get rear disc brakes. The updated EV is expected to go on sale in the coming months.

Going by our earlier stories, the Nexon EV will see updates in the form of a bigger battery pack. While its current pack is rated at 30.2kWh, a bigger battery would offer more driving range compared to the current claimed range of 312 kilometres. What remains to be seen is if there will be two battery pack options.

Tata has also homologated a more powerful version of the EV. As per the document, its power was rated at 136PS, which is 7PS more than the outgoing one. More power and driving range could put it at par with the costlier Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV .

While the spied test mule remains to be fully camouflaged, we can spot its updated alloy wheels. The headlights, tail lights, and the overall silhouette looks unchanged. We can expect some changes to the cabin though, in the form of a new interior shade and revised upholstery.

The facelift should continue with its existing set of features: A 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic AC, electric sunroof, automatic projector headlamps and wipers, dual front airbags, and a rear parking camera.

The updated model is bound to demand a premium over its current pricing, which ranges from Rs 14.29 lakh to Rs 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

