A bigger-sized battery pack would make it a stronger rival to the costlier and bigger MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona electric

No exterior cosmetic changes seen except for new alloy wheels.

Cabin is expected to remain as is.

As per RTO document, a more powerful 136PS (+7PS) Nexon EV has already been homologated.

A test mule of the Tata Nexon EV has been spied fully disguised, indicating that its updated version is incoming. The electric SUV was launched back in 2020 and has been the best selling mass-market electric car since then.

Going by the spy shots, the test mule doesn’t look any different from the current version save for the new alloy wheels. The front fascia and the rear look the same. What we could also see is the addition of new colour options.

In 2021, a Delhi RTO document revealed that a more powerful version of the Nexon EV has been homologated. As per the document, the power was rated at 136PS, which is 7PS more than now. Other recent reports also suggest that the EV could indeed get a bigger battery pack.

Currently, the Nexon EV offers a 30.2 kWh battery pack with a driving range of 312 kilometres. A bigger battery pack could also further translate to a better range.

The cabin is expected to remain unchanged, continuing with the existing set of features. A 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic AC, electric sunroof, automatic projector headlamps and wipers, dual front airbags, and a rear parking camera are some of the features that you can find onboard.

The 2022 Nexon EV is expected to demand a small premium over its current price range of Rs 14.24 lakh to Rs 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). As of now, it does not have any direct rival but Mahindra is soon going to launch the XUV300 electric. Among other electric SUV rivals, you also have the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV , but at a higher price.

