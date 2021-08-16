HomeNew CarsNewsSave Up To Rs 57,243 On Honda Cars This August
English | हिंदी

Save Up To Rs 57,243 On Honda Cars This August

Modified On Aug 16, 2021 10:48 AM By Rohit for Honda City

  • 11488 Views
  • Write a comment

All models, including the fifth-gen City, get discounts this month

  • The Amaze S MT gets maximum discounts of up to Rs 57,243.

  • Honda is offering both generations of the City with offers up to Rs 22,000.

  • The Amaze, Jazz, and WR-V also get optional free accessories worth up to Rs 24,243.

  • All offers are applicable till August 31, 2021.

Honda is set to launch the facelifted Amaze on August 18. Meanwhile, it has rolled out benefits on the pre-facelift Amaze as well as its other models, including the fifth-gen City, applicable till the end of this month. Here’s a look:

Fifth-gen City

Offer

Amount

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus

Rs 9,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 8,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 22,000

  • All variants of the fifth-gen City are being offered with the above benefits.

  • The sedan is priced from Rs 11.16 lakh to Rs 15.11 lakh.

Amaze

Offer

Amount

S MT (Petrol)

V MT and VX MT (Petrol)

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 5,000

Free Accessories

Up to Rs 24,243

Up to Rs 5,998

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 10,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus

Rs 9,000

Rs 9,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 57,243

Up to Rs 33,998

  • The second-to-base S MT petrol variant of the Amaze gets total benefits of up to Rs 57,243.

  • Honda is offering the V MT and VX MT petrol variants with discounts of up to Rs 33,998.

  • Buyers can avail either the cash discount or the free accessories.

  • It retails the sub-4m sedan between Rs 6.32 lakh and Rs 11.11 lakh.

Jazz

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 5,000

Free Accessories

Up to Rs 6,095

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus

Rs 9,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 34,095

  • These benefits apply to all variants of the Jazz.

  • You can either avail the cash discount or the free accessories.

  • Honda has priced the Jazz from Rs 7.65 lakh to Rs 9.89 lakh.

WR-V

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 5,000

Free Accessories

Up to Rs 6,058

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus

Rs 9,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 34,058

  • Honda is offering either the cash discount or free accessories.

  • All petrol variants of the WR-V come with these savings.

  • The WR-V is priced between Rs 8.76 lakh and Rs 11.80 lakh.

Fourth-gen City

Offer

Amount

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus

Rs 9,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 8,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 22,000

  • The fourth-gen City gets the same benefits as the fifth-gen model.

  • Honda retails the sedan from Rs 9.29 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh.

Note: All offers are likely to vary depending on the location and variant chosen. Honda is also offering additional offers for select corporate employees. Hence, we request you to contact the nearest dealership for exact details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Honda City Automatic

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

3 out of 3 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Honda City

Read Full News
  • Honda Amaze
  • Honda City
  • Honda Jazz
  • Honda WR-V
  • Honda City 4th Generation
Big Saving !!
Save upto 39% ! Find best deals on Used Honda Cars
View Used Honda City In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Sedan

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience