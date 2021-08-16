Modified On Aug 16, 2021 10:48 AM By Rohit for Honda City

All models, including the fifth-gen City, get discounts this month

The Amaze S MT gets maximum discounts of up to Rs 57,243.

Honda is offering both generations of the City with offers up to Rs 22,000.

The Amaze, Jazz, and WR-V also get optional free accessories worth up to Rs 24,243.

All offers are applicable till August 31, 2021.

Honda is set to launch the facelifted Amaze on August 18. Meanwhile, it has rolled out benefits on the pre-facelift Amaze as well as its other models, including the fifth-gen City, applicable till the end of this month. Here’s a look:

Fifth-gen City

Offer Amount Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Honda Car Exchange Bonus Rs 9,000 Corporate Discount Rs 8,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 22,000

All variants of the fifth-gen City are being offered with the above benefits.

The sedan is priced from Rs 11.16 lakh to Rs 15.11 lakh.

Amaze

Offer Amount S MT (Petrol) V MT and VX MT (Petrol) Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Free Accessories Up to Rs 24,243 Up to Rs 5,998 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Honda Car Exchange Bonus Rs 9,000 Rs 9,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 57,243 Up to Rs 33,998

The second-to-base S MT petrol variant of the Amaze gets total benefits of up to Rs 57,243.

Honda is offering the V MT and VX MT petrol variants with discounts of up to Rs 33,998.

Buyers can avail either the cash discount or the free accessories.

It retails the sub-4m sedan between Rs 6.32 lakh and Rs 11.11 lakh.

Jazz

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Free Accessories Up to Rs 6,095 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Honda Car Exchange Bonus Rs 9,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 34,095

These benefits apply to all variants of the Jazz .

You can either avail the cash discount or the free accessories.

Honda has priced the Jazz from Rs 7.65 lakh to Rs 9.89 lakh.

WR-V

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Free Accessories Up to Rs 6,058 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Honda Car Exchange Bonus Rs 9,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 34,058

Honda is offering either the cash discount or free accessories.

All petrol variants of the WR-V come with these savings.

The WR-V is priced between Rs 8.76 lakh and Rs 11.80 lakh.

Fourth-gen City

Offer Amount Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Honda Car Exchange Bonus Rs 9,000 Corporate Discount Rs 8,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 22,000

The fourth-gen City gets the same benefits as the fifth-gen model.

Honda retails the sedan from Rs 9.29 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh.

Note: All offers are likely to vary depending on the location and variant chosen. Honda is also offering additional offers for select corporate employees. Hence, we request you to contact the nearest dealership for exact details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

