Save Up To Rs 57,243 On Honda Cars This August
Modified On Aug 16, 2021 10:48 AM By Rohit for Honda City
All models, including the fifth-gen City, get discounts this month
-
The Amaze S MT gets maximum discounts of up to Rs 57,243.
-
Honda is offering both generations of the City with offers up to Rs 22,000.
-
The Amaze, Jazz, and WR-V also get optional free accessories worth up to Rs 24,243.
-
All offers are applicable till August 31, 2021.
Honda is set to launch the facelifted Amaze on August 18. Meanwhile, it has rolled out benefits on the pre-facelift Amaze as well as its other models, including the fifth-gen City, applicable till the end of this month. Here’s a look:
Fifth-gen City
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Honda Car Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 9,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 8,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 22,000
-
All variants of the fifth-gen City are being offered with the above benefits.
-
The sedan is priced from Rs 11.16 lakh to Rs 15.11 lakh.
Amaze
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
S MT (Petrol)
|
V MT and VX MT (Petrol)
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Up to Rs 5,000
|
Free Accessories
|
Up to Rs 24,243
|
Up to Rs 5,998
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Honda Car Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 9,000
|
Rs 9,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 4,000
|
Rs 4,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 57,243
|
Up to Rs 33,998
-
The second-to-base S MT petrol variant of the Amaze gets total benefits of up to Rs 57,243.
-
Honda is offering the V MT and VX MT petrol variants with discounts of up to Rs 33,998.
-
Buyers can avail either the cash discount or the free accessories.
-
It retails the sub-4m sedan between Rs 6.32 lakh and Rs 11.11 lakh.
Jazz
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 5,000
|
Free Accessories
|
Up to Rs 6,095
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Honda Car Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 9,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 4,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 34,095
-
These benefits apply to all variants of the Jazz.
-
You can either avail the cash discount or the free accessories.
-
Honda has priced the Jazz from Rs 7.65 lakh to Rs 9.89 lakh.
WR-V
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 5,000
|
Free Accessories
|
Up to Rs 6,058
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Honda Car Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 9,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 4,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 34,058
-
Honda is offering either the cash discount or free accessories.
-
All petrol variants of the WR-V come with these savings.
-
The WR-V is priced between Rs 8.76 lakh and Rs 11.80 lakh.
Fourth-gen City
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 5,000
|
Honda Car Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 9,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 8,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 22,000
-
The fourth-gen City gets the same benefits as the fifth-gen model.
-
Honda retails the sedan from Rs 9.29 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh.
Note: All offers are likely to vary depending on the location and variant chosen. Honda is also offering additional offers for select corporate employees. Hence, we request you to contact the nearest dealership for exact details.
All prices, ex-showroom Delhi
