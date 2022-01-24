HomeNew CarsNewsFacelifted Audi Q7 To Go On Sale On February 3
English | हिंदी

Facelifted Audi Q7 To Go On Sale On February 3

Published On Jan 24, 2022 01:23 PM By Tarun for Audi Q7

  • 8021 Views
  • Write a comment

The flagship Audi SUV gets refreshed exterior elements, new features and a new petrol mill

  • Offline and online bookings underway for a token amount of Rs 5 lakh. 

  • To be available in two trims: Premium Plus and Technology. 

  • Features a dual-touchscreen display, an updated driver’s display, a 360-degree camera, four-zone climate control, and park assist. 

  • Powered by a sole 340PS 3-litre petrol engine with Audi’s Quattro (all-wheel drive). 

Audi is all set to launch the facelifted Q7 SUV in India on February 3. Its online and offline bookings are underway for a token amount of Rs 5 lakh. The SUV will be available in two trims: Premium Plus and Technology. 

The facelifted Q7 gets a refreshed front grille, new headlights, and more aggressive-looking bumpers. While the side profile gets new 19-inch alloys, the rear flaunts its refreshed tail lights and bumper with a faux skid plate. 

The cabin receives a new dashboard with piano black and faux wood finishes, matching the latest Audis. It features a dual-touchscreen display for the infotainment system and climate control (10.1-inch and 8.6-inch respectively), an updated digital driver’s display (Virtual Cockpit), a new 19-speaker Bang and Olufsen sound system, a 360-degree camera, four-zone climate control, powered front seats, eight airbags, lane departure warning and park assist. 

The 2022 Q7 is powered by a 340PS/500Nm 3-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The SUV continues with Audi’s Quattro (all-wheel drive) drivetrain. 

Audi is expected to price the facelifted Q7 from Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will rival the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, and BMW X5.

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Audi Q7

Read Full News
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience