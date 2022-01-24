Published On Jan 24, 2022 01:23 PM By Tarun for Audi Q7

The flagship Audi SUV gets refreshed exterior elements, new features and a new petrol mill

Offline and online bookings underway for a token amount of Rs 5 lakh.

To be available in two trims: Premium Plus and Technology.

Features a dual-touchscreen display, an updated driver’s display, a 360-degree camera, four-zone climate control, and park assist.

Powered by a sole 340PS 3-litre petrol engine with Audi’s Quattro (all-wheel drive).

Audi is all set to launch the facelifted Q7 SUV in India on February 3. Its online and offline bookings are underway for a token amount of Rs 5 lakh. The SUV will be available in two trims: Premium Plus and Technology.

The facelifted Q7 gets a refreshed front grille, new headlights, and more aggressive-looking bumpers. While the side profile gets new 19-inch alloys, the rear flaunts its refreshed tail lights and bumper with a faux skid plate.

The cabin receives a new dashboard with piano black and faux wood finishes, matching the latest Audis. It features a dual-touchscreen display for the infotainment system and climate control (10.1-inch and 8.6-inch respectively), an updated digital driver’s display (Virtual Cockpit), a new 19-speaker Bang and Olufsen sound system, a 360-degree camera, four-zone climate control, powered front seats, eight airbags, lane departure warning and park assist.

The 2022 Q7 is powered by a 340PS/500Nm 3-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The SUV continues with Audi’s Quattro (all-wheel drive) drivetrain.

Audi is expected to price the facelifted Q7 from Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will rival the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, and BMW X5.