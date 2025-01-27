EXCLUSIVE: Here’s How Kia Will Take A Similar Approach With the Upcoming Carens Facelift As Tata Did With The Nexon

The Carens’ upcoming facelift will get heavy revisions inside out and will be sold alongside the current Carens without any exterior or interior updates

Kia is set to give the Carens a major update, the first since its 2022 debut. However, despite significant changes to the design and interior, it will not receive a generational update and will instead be sold alongside the current model. This approach is not new, as we have recently seen with models like the facelifted Tata Nexon and Maruti Baleno, where both cars got heavy design revisions, but they aren’t new generation models.

In this report, let’s explore how the 2025 Kia Carens follows a similar strategy.

2025 Kia Carens Design Updates

Based on earlier spy shots, the upcoming Carens facelift will feature a refreshed exterior with sleek LED DRLs, updated headlights, redesigned alloy wheels, and tweaked front and rear bumpers. These updates will make the 2025 Carens appear completely different from the current model, yet will not be recognized as a new generation of the MPV.

In 2023, Tata took a similar approach with the Nexon facelift, featuring a modern design with split headlights, sportier alloy wheels, and connected LED tail lights. Similarly, the 2022 Maruti Baleno update introduced design changes that made it appear more aggressive, but it was not identified as a new-gen model.

2025 Kia Carens Interior Updates

While we are not exactly sure how the 2025 Kia Carens will look from the inside, however, much like the exterior design it is expected to receive major updates in the interior. These will likely include a redesigned centre console and dashboard, housing a larger infotainment system and more features. Other changes are expected to include a refreshed interior colour scheme and a redesigned steering wheel.

2025 Kia Carens Feature Additions

The 2025 Carens is expected to borrow new features from the recently revealed Kia Syros, such as the 12.3-inch infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital driver's display, seat ventilation for second-row passengers, probably a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera and Level-2 ADAS. Amenities like the wireless phone charger, 8-speaker BOSE sound system, air purifier, rear-seat entertainment system, and ambient lighting will likely be carried over from the current Carens.

Safety-wise, the 2025 Carens is also expected to carry on with six airbags as standard, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, and electronic parking brake. Also, it’s likely that the Carens facelift could also get a better safety rating with probable reinforcements made to its chassis.

2025 Kia Carens Engine Options

Kia is likely to offer the 2025 Carens with similar engine options as the current model, including the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Specifications for all three engine options are detailed in the table below.

Engine Option 1.5-litre N/A petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power/ Torque 115 PS/ 144 Nm 160 PS/ 253 Nm 116 PS/ 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

2025 Kia Carens Price

Prices for the 2025 Kia Carens facelift are expected to start at Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). As mentioned above, it will be offered alongside the current Carens which is priced between Rs 10.60 lakh to Rs 19.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia is expected to launch the Carens facelift by August 2025. It will rival the likes of the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, and Toyota Rumion, while serving an affordable alternative to the Toyota Innova Crysta, Toyota Innova Hycross, and Maruti Invicto.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.