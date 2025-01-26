Hyundai Creta Electric vs Tata Curvv EV: Specifications Compared
The Creta Electric, like the Tata Curvv EV, comes with two battery pack options and a similar price range. We find out the better option
The Hyundai Creta Electric was launched recently as a prime rival to the Tata Curvv EV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It has a similar design as the internal combustion engine (ICE) powered Creta and has a lot of features on offer, along with two battery pack options. That said, does it have enough to beat the Tata Curvv EV, at least on paper? Let us find out.
Prices
|
Hyundai Creta Electric
|
Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 23.50 lakh
|
Tata Curvv EV
|
Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh
*Prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India
The Creta Electric is more expensive than the Curvv EV in every aspect. The entry-level variant of the Creta EV costs Rs 50,000 more than the base variant of the Curvv EV, while the top-spec trim of the Creta Electric is Rs 1.51 lakh pricier than the fully-loaded variant of the Curvv EV.
Dimensions
|
Dimensions
|
Hyundai Creta Electric
|
Tata Curvv EV
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4340 mm
|
4310 mm
|
+ 30 mm
|
Width
|
1790 mm
|
1810 mm
|
(- 20 mm)
|
Height
|
1655 mm
|
1637 mm
|
+ 18 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2610 mm
|
2560 mm
|
+ 50 mm
|
Ground clearance
|
200 mm
|
Up to 190 mm
|
+ at least 10 mm
The Creta Electric is larger in nearly every dimension compared to the Curvv EV, which can translate to more interior space in the real world. It also has better ground clearance, allowing it to handle tough terrains more easily than the Tata rival.
Electric Powertrain Options
|
Hyundai Creta Electric
|
Tata Curvv EV
|
Battery Pack
|
42 kWh
|
51.4 kWh
|
45 kWh
|
55 kWh
|
No. of electric motor
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Power
|
135 PS
|
171 PS
|
150 PS
|
167 PS
|
Torque
|
200 Nm
|
200 Nm
|
215 Nm
|
215 Nm
|
Claimed Range
|
390 km
|
473 km
|
430 km
|
502 km
|
Drivetrain
|
FWD*
|
FWD
|
FWD
|
FWD
*FWD = Front-wheel-drive
The Tata Curvv EV takes the lead here with larger battery pack options and a significantly better claimed range than the Hyundai Creta Electric. Additionally, the motor paired with the smaller battery pack on the Curvv EV produces 15 PS and 15 Nm more power than the Creta Electric’s smaller battery pack motor. When paired with the larger battery packs, both EVs produce similar power, but the Curvv EV generates more torque than the Creta Electric.
Features
|
Features
|
Hyundai Creta Electric
|
Tata Curvv EV
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
- Both the Hyundai Creta Electric and Tata Curvv EV offer all-LED lighting, a dual-tone cabin theme, leatherette seats with adjustable headrests and a 10.25-inch driver’s display. They also come with a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, V2L, 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera and level-2 ADAS.
-
The Creta Electric stands out with Active Air Flaps, an 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, an 8-way adjustable co-driver’s seat with boss mode and dual-zone AC, all of which are not available in the Curvv EV.
-
The Curvv EV, however, offers larger 18-inch alloy wheels, a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen, and V2V charging, all of which is not found in the Creta Electric.
Verdict
The Hyundai Creta Electric offers a feature-packed experience with Active Air Flaps, a sophisticated front seat function suite, a panoramic sunroof, dual digital screens, and dual-zone AC. It also boasts a strong safety suite with 6 airbags, level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and TPMS. Plus, it provides more interior space than the Tata Curvv EV. However, it falls behind the Curvv EV in terms of electric powertrain performance. If you're looking for a well-equipped EV with decent performance, the Creta Electric is a solid choice.
On the other hand, the Tata Curvv EV stands out with its unique body style and impressive electric powertrain specifications, offering better range and more powerful motors than the Creta Electric. While it also comes loaded with features, you may experience occasional technical glitches, as seen with some of the other Tata models in rare instances. If you prioritise better performance and a striking design, the Tata Curvv EV is the better option.
