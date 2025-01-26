Hyundai Creta Electric vs Tata Curvv EV: Specifications Compared

The Creta Electric, like the Tata Curvv EV, comes with two battery pack options and a similar price range. We find out the better option

The Hyundai Creta Electric was launched recently as a prime rival to the Tata Curvv EV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It has a similar design as the internal combustion engine (ICE) powered Creta and has a lot of features on offer, along with two battery pack options. That said, does it have enough to beat the Tata Curvv EV, at least on paper? Let us find out.

Prices

Hyundai Creta Electric Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 23.50 lakh Tata Curvv EV Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh

*Prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

The Creta Electric is more expensive than the Curvv EV in every aspect. The entry-level variant of the Creta EV costs Rs 50,000 more than the base variant of the Curvv EV, while the top-spec trim of the Creta Electric is Rs 1.51 lakh pricier than the fully-loaded variant of the Curvv EV.

Dimensions

Dimensions Hyundai Creta Electric Tata Curvv EV Difference Length 4340 mm 4310 mm + 30 mm Width 1790 mm 1810 mm (- 20 mm) Height 1655 mm 1637 mm + 18 mm Wheelbase 2610 mm 2560 mm + 50 mm Ground clearance 200 mm Up to 190 mm + at least 10 mm

The Creta Electric is larger in nearly every dimension compared to the Curvv EV, which can translate to more interior space in the real world. It also has better ground clearance, allowing it to handle tough terrains more easily than the Tata rival.

Electric Powertrain Options

Hyundai Creta Electric Tata Curvv EV Battery Pack 42 kWh 51.4 kWh 45 kWh 55 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 1 1 Power 135 PS 171 PS 150 PS 167 PS Torque 200 Nm 200 Nm 215 Nm 215 Nm Claimed Range 390 km 473 km 430 km 502 km Drivetrain FWD* FWD FWD FWD

*FWD = Front-wheel-drive

The Tata Curvv EV takes the lead here with larger battery pack options and a significantly better claimed range than the Hyundai Creta Electric. Additionally, the motor paired with the smaller battery pack on the Curvv EV produces 15 PS and 15 Nm more power than the Creta Electric’s smaller battery pack motor. When paired with the larger battery packs, both EVs produce similar power, but the Curvv EV generates more torque than the Creta Electric.

Features

Features Hyundai Creta Electric Tata Curvv EV Exterior Auto LED headlights with escort function

Connected LED DRLs

Connected LED tail lights

17-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels

Active air flaps

Coloured surrounds on car charging flap

Roof rails

Front storage (Frunk) with lighting Auto LED projector headlights

Connected LED DRLs with welcome and goodbye function

Connected LED tail lights

18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Flush-fitting door handles

Roof rails

Frunk Interior Gray and navy blue dual-tone interior

Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

Height-adjustable headrests for all seats

60:40 split-folding rear seat with 2-step recline function

Rear parcel tray

3-spoke steering wheel

Front armrest with cooled storage space

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

LED boot lamp

Sunglass holder

Rear window sunshade Dual-tone cabin theme (cabin theme differs as per chosen variant)

Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

Height-adjustable headrests for all seats

60:40 split-folding rear seats with 2-step recline function

Rear parcel tray

4-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Rear parcel tray Comfort and Convenience 10.25-inch driver’s display

Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

Drive modes: Eco, Normal and Sport

Paddle shifters for regenerative braking levels

Push button start/stop

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold function

Wireless phone charger

Type-C USB charger for front and rear passengers

12V power outlet for front passengers

All four power windows

Ventilated front seats

8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function

8-way electrically adjustable co-driver’s seat with boss mode function

Ambient lighting

Panoramic sunroof

Vehicle to load (V2L) 10.25-inch driver’s display

Auto-dimming IRVM

Push-button start/stop

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold function

Panoramic sunroof

Ambient lighting

Auto AC with rear vents

Wireless phone charger

6-way electrically adjustable and ventilated driver and co-driver seat

Keyless entry

Air purifier

Powered tailgate with gesture control

Type-C USB charger for front and rear passengers

12V power outlet for front passengers

All four power windows

V2L

Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen

8-speaker Bose sound system

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech

In-car payment 12.3-inch touchscreen

9-speaker JBL sound system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech Safety 6 airbags (as standard)

Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Vehicle stability management (VSM)

Hill-start assist and hill descent control

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

All four disc brakes

3-point seatbelts for all seats with seatbelt reminders

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Burglar alarm

Rear defogger

360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) 6 airbags (as standard)

EPB with auto hold

ESC

Level 2 ADAS

360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

Front and rear parking sensors

TPMS

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

All four disc brakes

Hill-start assist and hill descent control

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Both the Hyundai Creta Electric and Tata Curvv EV offer all-LED lighting, a dual-tone cabin theme, leatherette seats with adjustable headrests and a 10.25-inch driver’s display. They also come with a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, V2L, 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera and level-2 ADAS.

The Creta Electric stands out with Active Air Flaps, an 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, an 8-way adjustable co-driver’s seat with boss mode and dual-zone AC, all of which are not available in the Curvv EV.

The Curvv EV, however, offers larger 18-inch alloy wheels, a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen, and V2V charging, all of which is not found in the Creta Electric.

Verdict

The Hyundai Creta Electric offers a feature-packed experience with Active Air Flaps, a sophisticated front seat function suite, a panoramic sunroof, dual digital screens, and dual-zone AC. It also boasts a strong safety suite with 6 airbags, level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and TPMS. Plus, it provides more interior space than the Tata Curvv EV. However, it falls behind the Curvv EV in terms of electric powertrain performance. If you're looking for a well-equipped EV with decent performance, the Creta Electric is a solid choice.

On the other hand, the Tata Curvv EV stands out with its unique body style and impressive electric powertrain specifications, offering better range and more powerful motors than the Creta Electric. While it also comes loaded with features, you may experience occasional technical glitches, as seen with some of the other Tata models in rare instances. If you prioritise better performance and a striking design, the Tata Curvv EV is the better option.

