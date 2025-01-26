All
Hyundai Creta Electric vs Tata Curvv EV: Specifications Compared

Modified On Jan 26, 2025 09:52 AM By Dipan for Hyundai Creta Electric

The Creta Electric, like the Tata Curvv EV, comes with two battery pack options and a similar price range. We find out the better option

Hyundai Creta Electric vs Tata Curvv EV

The Hyundai Creta Electric was launched recently as a prime rival to the Tata Curvv EV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It has a similar design as the internal combustion engine (ICE) powered Creta and has a lot of features on offer, along with two battery pack options. That said, does it have enough to beat the Tata Curvv EV, at least on paper? Let us find out.

Prices

Hyundai Creta Electric 

Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 23.50 lakh

Tata Curvv EV

Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh

*Prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

 Hyundai Creta Electric

The Creta Electric is more expensive than the Curvv EV in every aspect. The entry-level variant of the Creta EV costs Rs 50,000 more than the base variant of the Curvv EV, while the top-spec trim of the Creta Electric is Rs 1.51 lakh pricier than the fully-loaded variant of the Curvv EV.

Dimensions

Tata Curvv EV

Dimensions

Hyundai Creta Electric

Tata Curvv EV

Difference

Length

4340 mm

4310 mm

+ 30 mm

Width

1790 mm

1810 mm

(- 20 mm)

Height

1655 mm

1637 mm

+ 18 mm

Wheelbase

2610 mm

2560 mm

+ 50 mm

Ground clearance

200 mm

Up to 190 mm

+ at least 10 mm

The Creta Electric is larger in nearly every dimension compared to the Curvv EV, which can translate to more interior space in the real world. It also has better ground clearance, allowing it to handle tough terrains more easily than the Tata rival.

Electric Powertrain Options

Hyundai Creta Electric

 

Hyundai Creta Electric

Tata Curvv EV

Battery Pack

42 kWh

51.4 kWh

45 kWh

55 kWh

No. of electric motor

1

1

1

1

Power

135 PS

171 PS

150 PS

167 PS

Torque

200 Nm

200 Nm

215 Nm

215 Nm

Claimed Range

390 km

473 km

430 km

502 km

Drivetrain

FWD*

FWD

FWD

FWD

*FWD = Front-wheel-drive

The Tata Curvv EV takes the lead here with larger battery pack options and a significantly better claimed range than the Hyundai Creta Electric. Additionally, the motor paired with the smaller battery pack on the Curvv EV produces 15 PS and 15 Nm more power than the Creta Electric’s smaller battery pack motor. When paired with the larger battery packs, both EVs produce similar power, but the Curvv EV generates more torque than the Creta Electric.

Also Read: Here’s What We Liked About The Hyundai Creta Electric After Driving It

Features

Hyundai Creta Electric Cabin
Tata Curvv EV dashboard

Features

Hyundai Creta Electric

Tata Curvv EV

Exterior

  • Auto LED headlights with escort function

  • Connected LED DRLs

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • 17-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels

  • Active air flaps

  • Coloured surrounds on car charging flap

  • Roof rails

  • Front storage (Frunk) with lighting

  • Auto LED projector headlights

  • Connected LED DRLs with welcome and goodbye function

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Flush-fitting door handles

  • Roof rails

  • Frunk

Interior

  • Gray and navy blue dual-tone interior

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

  • Height-adjustable headrests for all seats

  • 60:40 split-folding rear seat with 2-step recline function

  • Rear parcel tray

  • 3-spoke steering wheel

  • Front armrest with cooled storage space

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • LED boot lamp

  • Sunglass holder

  • Rear window sunshade

  • Dual-tone cabin theme (cabin theme differs as per chosen variant)

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

  • Height-adjustable headrests for all seats

  • 60:40 split-folding rear seats with 2-step recline function

  • Rear parcel tray

  • 4-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo

  • Front centre armrest with storage

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Rear parcel tray

Comfort and Convenience

  • 10.25-inch driver’s display

  • Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

  • Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

  • Drive modes: Eco, Normal and Sport

  • Paddle shifters for regenerative braking levels

  • Push button start/stop

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold function

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Type-C USB charger for front and rear passengers

  • 12V power outlet for front passengers

  • All four power windows

  • Ventilated front seats

  • 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function

  • 8-way electrically adjustable co-driver’s seat with boss mode function

  • Ambient lighting

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Vehicle to load (V2L)

  • 10.25-inch driver’s display

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold function

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Ambient lighting

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Wireless phone charger

  • 6-way electrically adjustable  and ventilated driver and co-driver seat

  • Keyless entry

  • Air purifier

  • Powered tailgate with gesture control

  • Type-C USB charger for front and rear passengers

  • 12V power outlet for front passengers

  • All four power windows

  • V2L

  • Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • 8-speaker Bose sound system

  • Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

  • In-car payment

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen 

  • 9-speaker JBL sound system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech 

Safety

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Vehicle stability management (VSM)

  • Hill-start assist and hill descent control

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • All four disc brakes

  • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with seatbelt reminders

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Burglar alarm

  • Rear defogger

  • 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • EPB with auto hold

  • ESC

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • TPMS

  • Rear wiper and washer 

  • Rear defogger

  • All four disc brakes

  • Hill-start assist and hill descent control

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages
  • Both the Hyundai Creta Electric and Tata Curvv EV offer all-LED lighting, a dual-tone cabin theme, leatherette seats with adjustable headrests and a 10.25-inch driver’s display. They also come with a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, V2L, 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera and level-2 ADAS.

Hyundai Creta Electric Driver's Display

  • The Creta Electric stands out with Active Air Flaps, an 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, an 8-way adjustable co-driver’s seat with boss mode and dual-zone AC, all of which are not available in the Curvv EV.

Tata Curvv EV touchscreen

  • The Curvv EV, however, offers larger 18-inch alloy wheels, a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen, and V2V charging, all of which is not found in the Creta Electric.

Verdict

Hyundai Creta Electric Rear

The Hyundai Creta Electric offers a feature-packed experience with Active Air Flaps, a sophisticated front seat function suite, a panoramic sunroof, dual digital screens, and dual-zone AC. It also boasts a strong safety suite with 6 airbags, level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and TPMS. Plus, it provides more interior space than the Tata Curvv EV. However, it falls behind the Curvv EV in terms of electric powertrain performance. If you're looking for a well-equipped EV with decent performance, the Creta Electric is a solid choice.

Tata Curvv EV

On the other hand, the Tata Curvv EV stands out with its unique body style and impressive electric powertrain specifications, offering better range and more powerful motors than the Creta Electric. While it also comes loaded with features, you may experience occasional technical glitches, as seen with some of the other Tata models in rare instances. If you prioritise better performance and a striking design, the Tata Curvv EV is the better option.

Write your Comment on Hyundai Creta Electric

