Isuzu is offering up to 100 per cent on-road funding and insurance offers on both pickups

Get total benefits of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on the V-Cross 4X2 AT.

Isuzu is also offering insurance at Re 1 for both V-Cross and Hi-Lander.

Up to 100 per cent on-road funding is available on both models.

According to the manufacturer, the offers are valid till the stock lasts.

As 2023 approaches, numerous manufacturers are keen to clear their existing stockpiles and are offering benefits on outgoing inventory. Following this, Isuzu has come with a year-end sale on its V-Cross and Hi-Lander pickup trucks, the details of which are listed below. As per Isuzu, the offers are valid until the stock lasts.

Isuzu V-Cross

The V-Cross is available with total benefits of up to Rs 2.5 lakh, but only on 4X2 AT trim. Furthermore, customers can also avail of insurance for the 4X4 Z Prestige AT variant at Re 1. Also, on-road financing of up to 100 per cent is available.

Isuzu Hi-Lander

The Hi-Lander, which sits below the V-Cross in the carmaker’s pickup lineup, is also available with up to 100 per cent on-road finance and insurance for Re 1. That said, it does not qualify for monetary discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh, unlike the more premium V-Cross.

The Isuzu V-Cross is an affordable alternative to the Toyota Hilux, with prices ranging from Rs 22.07 lakh to Rs 27 lakh. The Hi-Lander, on the other hand, is only available in one variant that is priced at Rs 19.5 lakh. It currently has no direct competitors.

Note:

Offers may vary depending on your city and State, please contact the Isuzu dealership nearest to you for more details.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

