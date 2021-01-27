Deliveries And Test Drive Of Jeep Compass Facelift To Begin From February 2

Published On Jan 27, 2021 07:46 PM By Tarun for Jeep Compass 2017-2021

The facelifted Compass retails from Rs 16.99 lakh to Rs 28.29 lakh

The deliveries and customer test drives of the Compass facelift will commence from February 2.

The facelift is now costlier by up to Rs 4 lakh for the top-spec variant.

It now comes in four variants -- Sport, Longitude (O), Limited (O), Model S and a limited-run 80th Anniversary Edition.

Changes to the facelift are related to cosmetic upgrades and new feature additions.

It comes with new features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen unit, connected car technology, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera and much more.

Jeep has launched the Compass facelift, starting from Rs 16.99 lakh going up to Rs 28.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). In comparison to the pre-facelift model, the prices have increased by Rs 50,000 to Rs 4 lakh for the top-spec variant. The prices of the Trailhawk variant have not been revealed yet, which might cross the 30 lakh barrier.

Jeep has also confirmed the commencement of the test drive and the first set of deliveries. Both of them are scheduled to commence from February 2. However, we are expecting the demo showroom vehicles to reach earlier than that.

The Compass facelift comes in four variants - Sport, Longitude (O), Limited (O) and the new range-topping Model S. There’s also a limited-run 80th Anniversary Edition trim, which sits below the top-end variant. It gets a couple of styling bits exclusive to itself.

The exterior profile gets enhancements only related to the front fascia. It gets a more aggressive front bumper, sleeker LED headlamps and DRLs, a glossy black grille and LED fog lamps. The alloy wheel design, side profile and rear fascia remain the same as earlier. The Anniversary Edition gets a blacked-out roof, granite alloy wheels, body painted front and rear cladding.

The cabin gets a major overhaul with a new dashboard theme. While you get a dual-tone dashboard theme with all the variants, the Model S exclusively gets an all-black interior theme. New features onboard include 8-way powered and ventilated front seats, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with connected car technology, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument panel (only for Model S), a 360-degree camera and wireless charging. Safety is taken care of by six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, ESC, panic brake assist, brake lock differential, hill assist control and roll-over mitigation.

The facelift continues with the same 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines. The turbocharged petrol engine produces 163PS and 250Nm, paired to a 7-speed DCT and a 6-speed MT. The diesel engine is rated at 172PS and 350Nm, mated to a 9-speed torque converter automatic and a 6-speed manual.

The Compass facelift will continue to rival the Mahindra XUV500, Hyundai Tucson and Tata Harrier. It will soon find itself competing with the upcoming 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Karoq.

Read More on : Compass diesel