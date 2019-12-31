Datsun’s Sub-4m SUV To Be Called The Magnite?

Published On Dec 31, 2019 03:12 PM By Rohit

It will be the first SUV from Datsun for the Indian market

Datsun’s sub-4m SUV is expected to be based on the Renault HBC.

It is likely to be powered by the Renault-Nissan’s upcoming 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.

There will be no diesel on offer.

The SUV could debut by late-2020.

Expect it to be priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9 lakh.

The sub-4m SUV segment is dominated by the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue . As Datsun is expected to enter this space, it has filed a trademark application for ‘Magnite’, which makes us think that it could be the name of its new sub-compact SUV. The alliance partner Renault will debut it first-ever sub-4m SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo in February followed by its launch in the second half of 2020. We believe Datsun could debut its SUV by late-2020 as well.

The Datsun SUV should utilise the Triber’s platform just like the Renault sub-4m SUV (codenamed HBC). Datsun is expected to offer its sub-4m SUV with the Triber ’s 1.0-litre petrol unit that is good for 72PS of power and 96Nm of torque. At present, this unit comes coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission option. Datsun’s SUV could also be offered with a turbocharged version of the said engine like HBC. Following Renault India’s decision to stop selling diesel vehicles in the BS6 era , Datsun’s sub-4m SUV will not come with a diesel unit.

We expect Datsun to price its SUV between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9 lakh. Once launched, it will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and TUV300, Ford EcoSport, and the upcoming Renault HBC and Kia QYI .

Datsun Cross’ images have been used for representative purposes