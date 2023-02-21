7 ICE Cars That Will Also Get An Electric Version In Future: Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV700 And More

Published On Feb 21, 2023 05:53 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Creta

These cars will have an array of powertrain choices including petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric too!

Electric cars are gradually catching on in India as we see many new launches coming in. We now have electric cars as affordable as Rs 8.69 lakh, going all the way to Rs 2.5 crore for the luxury ones.

Currently, there are close to 30 electric cars on sale and many more to come by the end of 2025. While many are all-new electric models, there are some models which will be based on their combustion-engine counterparts, like the current lineup of Tata EVs (Nexon, Tigor and Tiago).

Here are the top seven upcoming EVs that will be based on an ICE-counterpart:

Tata Punch EV

Tata has confirmed the Punch as its next affordable EV, which could retail from around Rs 12 lakh. It will be the brand’s first electric model based on the ALFA platform. Just like the Nexon and Tiago EVs, the Punch EV could also get minimal design changes inside and out with some feature additions. It’s expected with two battery pack options which could offer a range of 300-350 kilometres.

Tata Harrier EV

Tata recently showcased the electric version of the Harrier at the Auto Expo 2023, as a concept. The SUV will get a dual-electric motor setup and an all-wheel drivetrain option too! We’re expecting multiple battery packs here as well, with a claimed range of up to 500 kilometres.

The concept version largely looks like the diesel-powered Harrier with a facelift and some EV specific changes. It’s expected sometime in 2025 with a price tag of around Rs 30 lakh.

Tata Curvv EV

Tata’s next all-new model will be the Curvv SUV and will offer it in both ICE and EV versions. While it showcased the SUV in an electric concept form in 2022, the ICE version was displayed at the Auto Expo 2023. The Curvv EV will be slotted between the Nexon and Harrier EVs. It’s expected with two battery packs like the Nexon EV with a range of over 400 kilometres. Due to reach the market in 2024, the Curvv EV is likely to be priced starting from Rs 20 lakh.

Mahindra XUV e8

The name looks new but there’s no doubt that this is the electric XUV700. This electric counterpart is slated to arrive by the end of 2024, with an expected price of around Rs 35 lakh. The electric XUV700 will be based on Mahindra’s INGLO platform, which can accommodate 60kWh and 80kWh battery packs, with a range of around 400 kilometres. It’s also expected in single and dual-motor setups, with an AWD option. Showcased in a pre-production avatar in 2022, the XUV e8 sports EV-centric visual changes but it is easily identifiable as an off-shoot of the XUV700.

Maruti Fronx EV

Maruti has confirmed six EVs by 2030 which will include one based on the Fronx as well. The soon-to-be-launched crossover sits between the carmaker’s premium hatchback and subcompact SUV offerings. No details about the electric Fronx are available as of now, but we’re expecting a range of around 350 kilometres. Since Maruti hasn’t launched any EVs yet, we’re not sure how different the electric version will look from its ICE counterpart.

Maruti Jimny EV

The popular off-roader only recently became a five-door offering and it’s also getting an electric version sometime before 2030. Electric off-roaders are in their infancy but the Jimny EV could be something revolutionary with its subcompact proportions. It should be a body-on-frame SUV like its ICE counterpart with 4WD as standard. No technical specifications have been revealed but we’re expecting up to 400 kms of range with a dual-electric motor setup. For now, we’re still awaiting the prices of the five-door Jimny which should be announced in March.

Hyundai Creta EV

This is the only EV on this list not officially confirmed by the manufacturer. Back in 2021, Hyundai revealed that it’s working on a mass-market EV for India that could be based on a combustion-powered car. Going by the latest spy shots, we’re considering it to be the electric version of the Creta. If true, it would be based on the facelifted Creta which is due to arrive in 2023. With an expected range of over 400 kilometres, it could rival the likes of Tata Curvv, Nexon EV, and MG ZS EV.

All prices stated above are ex-showroom

Read More on : Creta on road price