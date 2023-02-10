Published On Feb 10, 2023 08:00 AM By Sonny for Hyundai Creta

The monthly demand for the Maruti Grand Vitara grew the most but stays behind the Mahindra Scorpio duo

While 2022 was a good year for the Indian automotive industry, it seems like 2023 could be better with strong results in the first month. The compact SUV segment witnessed a month-on-month (MoM) growth of over 28 per cent as a whole, with all the top selling models enjoying a MoM increase in sales. Here’s how each model fared in January 2023:

January 2023 December 2022 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 15037 10205 47.34 29.19 36.36 -7.17 12246 Kia Seltos 10470 5995 74.64 20.32 42.31 -21.99 8875 Mahindra Scorpio 8715 7003 24.44 16.92 11.15 5.77 6882 Maruti Grand Vitara 8662 6171 40.36 16.81 0 16.81 3904 Toyota Hyryder 4194 4201 -0.16 8.14 0 8.14 1977 Skoda Kushaq 2013 2186 -7.91 3.9 9.61 -5.71 2008 Volkswagen Taigun 1455 2691 -45.93 2.82 8.96 -6.14 1908 MG Astor 958 1687 -43.21 1.86 7.62 -5.76 1427 Nissan Kicks 0 0 - 0 0.55 -0.55 88 Total 51504 40139 28.31

Takeaways

Even though the Hyundai Creta has been the top-seller of the segment for the longest time, it managed a MoM growth of over 47 per cent to kick off 2023, crossing the 15,000 units mark.

The Kia Seltos was the only other SUV here to cross the 10,000 monthly sales mark, witnessing the highest MoM growth of nearly 75 per cent.

The Mahindra Scorpio’s monthly sales include demand for both the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic. Enjoying new highs at 8,715 units sold in January it managed to stay on the podium of the monthly sales.

The Maruti Grand Vitara has experienced strong MoM growth of over 40 per cent, and fell short of a podium spot by less than a 100 units. It’s Toyota counterpart, the Hyryder, was the next best-selling model in the segment despite less than half the sales at just under 4,200 units.

Skoda climbed ahead of Volkswagen in the compact SUV space even with the Kushaq just crossing the 2,000 sales mark. Meanwhile, the Taigun witnessed the highest MoM drop in demand at nearly 46 per cent and sold less than 1,500 units in January.

The MG Astor’s demand dropped by over 40 per cent as well with less than a 1,000 units sold.

Meanwhile, the Nissan Kicks recorded zero sales for the second month in a row, and we suspect its production may have been temporarily halted ahead of the new emission norms kicking in from April 2023.

