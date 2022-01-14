HomeNew CarsNewsCitroen Hikes Prices Of The C5 Aircross By Up To Rs 98,000

Citroen Hikes Prices Of The C5 Aircross By Up To Rs 98,000

Published On Jan 14, 2022 11:48 AM By Rohit for Citroen C5 Aircross

The maximum price hike of Rs 98,000 is applicable to the top-spec Shine trim

Citroen C5 Aircross

  • The SUV is sold in two trims: Feel and Shine.

  • Feel trim pricier by Rs 94,000.

  • Both trims can be had with a dual-tone option.

  • Citroën offers the C5 Aircross with a 2-litre diesel engine and an 8-speed automatic.

  • The SUV is now priced from Rs 32.24 lakh to Rs 33.78 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

Citroën is the latest carmaker to have increased prices of its sole offering in India – the C5 Aircross. The SUV is still available in two broad trims: Feel and Shine. Here’s a look at the updated prices:

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Feel

Rs 31.3 lakh

Rs 32.24 lakh

+Rs 94,000

Feel Dual Tone

Rs 31.8 lakh

Rs 32.74 lakh

+Rs 94,000

Shine

Rs 32.8 lakh

Rs 33.78 lakh

+Rs 98,000

Shine Dual Tone

Rs 32.8 lakh

Rs 33.78 lakh

+Rs 98,000

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India

The carmaker had earlier announced the increase in prices due to the rising commodity and international freight costs. This is the second price increment for the SUV after its introductory prices came to an end in November 2021.

Citroen C5 Aircross diesel engine

Under the hood, the India-spec C5 Aircross comes with a 2-litre diesel engine (177PS/400Nm), mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Citroen C5 Aircross rear

The C5 Aircross takes on the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan, Jeep Compass, and Hyundai Tucson in India. In related news, the carmaker recently unveiled the facelifted C5 Aircross which is expected to be launched here by 2023.

R
Published by
Rohit
