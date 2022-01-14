Citroen Hikes Prices Of The C5 Aircross By Up To Rs 98,000

Published On Jan 14, 2022 11:48 AM By Rohit for Citroen C5 Aircross

The maximum price hike of Rs 98,000 is applicable to the top-spec Shine trim

The SUV is sold in two trims: Feel and Shine.

Feel trim pricier by Rs 94,000.

Both trims can be had with a dual-tone option.

Citroën offers the C5 Aircross with a 2-litre diesel engine and an 8-speed automatic.

The SUV is now priced from Rs 32.24 lakh to Rs 33.78 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

Citroën is the latest carmaker to have increased prices of its sole offering in India – the C5 Aircross. The SUV is still available in two broad trims: Feel and Shine. Here’s a look at the updated prices:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Feel Rs 31.3 lakh Rs 32.24 lakh +Rs 94,000 Feel Dual Tone Rs 31.8 lakh Rs 32.74 lakh +Rs 94,000 Shine Rs 32.8 lakh Rs 33.78 lakh +Rs 98,000 Shine Dual Tone Rs 32.8 lakh Rs 33.78 lakh +Rs 98,000

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India

The carmaker had earlier announced the increase in prices due to the rising commodity and international freight costs. This is the second price increment for the SUV after its introductory prices came to an end in November 2021.

Under the hood, the India-spec C5 Aircross comes with a 2-litre diesel engine (177PS/400Nm), mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The C5 Aircross takes on the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan, Jeep Compass, and Hyundai Tucson in India. In related news, the carmaker recently unveiled the facelifted C5 Aircross which is expected to be launched here by 2023.

Read More on : Citroen C5 Aircross diesel