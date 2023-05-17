Published On May 17, 2023 05:32 PM By Ansh for Citroen eC3

In our tests for these models, we covered aspects including acceleration, top-speeds, braking and the real-world range

The Indian electric vehicle segment is constantly growing, and that too at a fast pace. With new electric vehicles being launched every couple of months, they have started gaining popularity, and out of all of them, the entry-level EVs are the ones getting most attention due to their affordability.

So we took two of them that we have tested, the Citroen eC3 and the Tata Tigor EV, and compared their real-world performance figures. But before we see how these two EVs performed, first we need to take a look at their specifications.

Specifications

Citroen eC3 Tata Tigor EV Battery Pack 29.2kWh 26kWh Power 57PS 75PS Torque 143Nm 170Nm Range (Claimed) 320km 315km

As per the table above, we can see that when it comes to output figures, the Tigor EV is noticeably ahead of the eC3. Also, even with the bigger battery pack, the claimed range of the eC3 is not that higher than that of the Tata electric sedan. So now that we know what these two EVs offer on paper, let’s get into the results of our performance tests.

Performance

Acceleration (0-100kmph)

Citroen eC3 Tata Tigor EV 16.36 seconds 13.04 seconds

When testing any vehicle, we consider the best performance for each car. For the Tiago EV, these figures are when it was in sports mode; and for the eC3, the acceleration figures are of the regular drive mode, as it does not get a sports mode.

It's clear from the table that the Tigor EV has a better acceleration and is over three seconds quicker than the eC3.

Top Speed

Citroen eC3 Tata Tigor EV 102.15kmph 116.17kmph

Top speeds of both these models are not that high, but here too the Tigor EV has pulled ahead by a big margin. But these speeds for both models are electronically limited.

Quarter Mile

Citroen eC3 Tata Tigor EV 20.01 seconds @ 102.15 kmph 19.00 seconds @ 113.35kmph

The difference in the time taken to cover a quarter mile (a distance of 400 metres) is not that much here. But there is one thing to note, while the Tigor EV stayed under its top speed for the quarter mile, the eC3 reached its top-speed before completing the 400-metre run.

Braking

Speed Citroen eC3 Tata Tigor EV 100-0kmph 46.7 metres 49.25 metres 80-0kmph 28.02 metres 30.37 metres

Now in this part of our testing, the eC3 performed better than the Tigor EV. In both the 100-0kmph and 80-0kmph braking tests, the former had a considerably shorter stopping distance. Both these models come with disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the back, but the eC3 offers bigger 15-inch wheels, which may very well be the reason for its shorter stopping distance.

Real-world Range

Well, we have tested this figure as well but to know the real-world maximum range of the Citroen eC3, you’ll have to stay tuned to find out. For reference, the Tigor EV delivered only 227km in real-world driving conditions, which is a long way short of its claimed range.

Overall, the Tigor EV offers more performance than the eC3, but the electric hatchback has the advantage of stopping in a shorter distance. The prices for the entry-level Tata EV start from Rs 12.49 lakh, and those of the Citroen EV start from Rs 11.50 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). Let us know which of these models you prefer in the comments below.

