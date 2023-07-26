Modified On Jul 26, 2023 08:12 AM By Tarun for Kia Seltos

The HTX variant gets almost all the flagship features of the facelifted Seltos, making it a value-for-money option

The facelifted Kia Seltos is available in 7 broad variants, with prices ranging from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in three broad trims, namely Tech Line, GT Line, and X-Line. We’ve seen the top-spec HTX+, GTX+ and X-Line variants up close but now let’s explore the mid-spec HTX variant.

The Seltos HTX prices range between Rs 15.20 lakh to Rs 18.19 lakh. It is available with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options, both with the choice of manual and automatic transmissions. It is quite well-equipped as the one-below-top Tech Line variant and offers good value. Let’s check it out in these images:

Exterior

Front

Up front, the Seltos HTX gets a gloss black grille with a chrome surround, LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, and DRLs. The skid plate has been finished in a brushed silver shade. Save for the DRLs, the rest of the elements are an upgrade over the HTK+.

Side

You get these 17-inch matte grey alloy wheels, which are a size smaller than the top-end’s 18-inch wheels. The matte grey alloys are for the manual and iMT variants, while there’s a dual-tone finish for the HTX automatic options. Additionally, HTX adds chrome door handles over the HTK+.

Rear

The rear profile flaunts the new connected LED tail lamps, which are offered from this variant onwards. HTX also gets a rear wiper washer and a shark fin antenna.

Interior

The interior of the Seltos HTX is covered in a black and beige theme with leatherette seat upholstery. There’s leather covering for the flat-bottom steering wheel and soft touch finish on the dashboard.

Features

The HTX variant packs in a lot of premium features such as the panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and dual-zone AC. It misses out on the 10.25-inch digital cluster, offering the 7-inch display for the digitised instrument cluster instead. Other features the Seltos HTX misses compared to the HTX+ include wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, powered driver’s seat, and Bose sound system.

In terms of safety, it’s already equipped with six airbags, ESC, tyre pressure monitoring system, rear view camera, front parking sensors, rear wiper/washer, rear defogger, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Interestingly, there are no safety feature additions if you upgrade to the HTX+ and you will have to stretch to the GTX+ variant for the ADAS features.

The Kia Seltos continues to rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor, and the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross and Honda Elevate.

