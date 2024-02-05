Published On Feb 05, 2024 08:01 AM By Ansh for Hyundai Creta

Prices for the mid-spec S(O) variants start from Rs 14.32 lakh (ex-showroom), and it comes with both petrol and diesel engine options

The facelifted Hyundai Creta was launched recently and it comes with a brand new exterior design, revamped cabin, host of new features, and still gets choice of both petrol and diesel powertrains. It is offered in seven broad variants, and if you are planning to go for the mid-spec Creta, you can check out its S(O) variant in this detailed gallery.

Design

Up front, it gets the new parametric grille with chrome inserts. Above the grille, you can spot the connected LED DRLs, and the new headlights merge into the bumpers. The bumper is in a black shade but houses a silver skid plate.

The side profile carries the same silhouette as the pre-facelift version. This variant gets chrome roof rails, black door cladding with a silver plate running under the doors, and it continues to offer the silver design element that starts from the C-pillar and runs across the roof line.

The facelifted Creta gets 17-inch alloy wheels in an all-black shade, exclusive to the S(O) variant, and the rear profile resembles the other variants, with the presence of the connected LED tail lights.

Cabin

Inside the Creta S(O), you get a black and grey cabin theme, with fabric upholstery. It gets a flat bottom steering wheel, gloss black touches, and chrome inserts on the AC vents, dashboard, doors handles, and the steering wheel.

Rear Seats

Here you can notice the dual-tone finish of the seats. This variant also offers a foldout centre armrest with cupholders.

Features

The S(O) variant comes with a lot of the premium features of the Hyundai Creta. That includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, push button start/stop, and type-C charging ports. If you go for the automatic variant, you get additional features like an electronic parking brake, drive modes, and paddle shifters.

Also See: Tata Safari Red Dark vs Tata Safari Dark: In Pics

For safety, this variant offers six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), three-point seatbelts for all passengers, ISOFIX child seat anchors, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera.

Powertrain

With the S(O) variant of the Creta, you get the option of a 1.5-litre petrol engine (115 PS and 144 Nm) and the 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS and 250 Nm). Both these engines come paired with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. For automatic options, the petrol engine gets a CVT and the diesel unit gets a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Price

Prices of the Hyundai Creta S(O) variants start from Rs 14.32 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 17.32 lakh (ex-showroom), based on the engine and transmission options. The compact SUV is a rival to the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.

Read More on : Creta on road price