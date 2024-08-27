All
Check Out The Hyundai Alcazar Facelift In These 10 Images

Modified On Aug 27, 2024 09:42 AM By Ansh for Hyundai Alcazar 2024

WIth the midlife update, the 3-row Hyundai SUV not only has got a sharper exterior, but its cabin is now almost identical to that of the new Creta

2024 Hyundai Alcazar

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar is being readied for a launch soon and Hyundai has revealed its exterior and interior design while opening its bookings. Both the exterior design and the cabin have been inspired by the facelifted Creta, but it gets a few more niceties inside, and you can check out the updated Alcazar here in these 10 detailed images.

Exterior 

2024 Hyundai Alcazar

The new design of the Alcazar takes inspiration from the updated Hyundai Creta, with some elements borrowed from the Exter. The front gets a connected LED DRL setup with H-shaped lighting elements as seen on the Exter. The 3-slat grille has been inspired by the Creta, along with the dual-barrel LED headlamps. Here, you can also spot the radar housed in the bumper for driver assistance features.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar side

The side profile is more or less the same but it now gets updated dual-tone multi-spoke alloy wheels (still 18-inch units). The side step has been removed and it now gets a chunky skid plate under the doors, along with a more pronounced set of roof rails having a silver finish.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar

At the back, the changes included a connected LED tail lamp setup with H-shaped lighting elements on each end. The bumper has horizontal design elements and it has a chunky silver surround. Underneath the tail lamps, you can spot the “Alcazar” badging, and it continues to come with a dual-tip exhaust.

Interior 

2024 Hyundai Alcazar cabin

The dashboard layout of the Alcazar facelift is the same as the one offered in the updated Creta, including the sleeker AC vents and the new climate control panel. The design remains the same with the dual-screen setup and a gloss black climate control panel, but this cabin comes in a navy blue and brown theme.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar ventilated seats

The front seats get the same navy blue and brown treatment and get leatherette upholstery. The front seats also have a ventilation function.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar boss mode

The Alcazar still comes in both 6 and 7-seater configurations, and the second row gets the option of bench seats and electric boss mode to control the front passenger seat. The second-row captain seats also get a ventilation function, although only in the 6-seater variants.

Features 

2024 Hyundai Alcazar cabin

Apart from the dual 10.25-inch screens (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), the Alcazar gets many new features such as dual-zone climate control, 8-way power adjustable driver and co-driver seat, memory function for the driver seat, and a wireless phone charger for the second row.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar panoramic sunroof

It is also offering a panoramic sunroof, which has been retained from the outgoing version.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar fold-out tray and flip-out cup holder

And the second row gets a foldable tray for your laptop with a flip-out cupholder.

In terms of safety, it will come with 6 airbags (likely as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, and a 360-degree camera. It will also come with Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

Powertrain 

In terms of engine options, the Alcazar will get almost the same engine options as the new Creta, save for the naturally aspirated petrol engine. The turbo-petrol engine will get a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission), and the diesel engine will get a 6-speed automatic transmission. A 6-speed manual transmission will be common for both.

Expected Price & Rivals 

2024 Hyundai Alcazar rear

Prices of the facelifted Hyundai Alcazar are expected to start from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will continue to rival the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and MG Hector Plus.

