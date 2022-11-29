Published On Nov 29, 2022 01:22 PM By Tarun for MG Hector 2022

The updated version of the SUV is likely to be unveiled in India on December 20

The facelifted Hector will get subtle, but noticeable styling changes at the front and back.

New visual highlights include a diamond-studded chrome grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers and new connected LED tail lamps.

Will get ADAS featuring automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist.

Will continue with the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid and 2-litre diesel engines.

Likely to be available as a fully loaded top-end variant.

The facelifted MG Hector has been completely leaked ahead of its expected December unveiling in India. The new leaked images show its exterior design changes in detail.

Up front, the updated Hector will get a new chrome diamond-studded grille, a tweaked front bumper, chrome headlamp surround and sleeker headlamps. The side profile looks unchanged, carrying forward the same alloy wheels. At the back, the facelift continues with connected LED tail lamps but the middle part could now be illuminated.

Bordering the taillights, there’s a new chrome strip which also houses the MG logo and runs across the width of the vehicle. The boot lid design has also been revamped and it now carries the ‘Hector’ inscription in chrome. Lastly, the redesigned rear bumper is now more muscular and gets new faux dual exhausts.

The new cabin layout of the MG Hector facelift has already been revealed. Highlights of the updated interior are the massive 14-inch portrait-style touchscreen system and the new digital driver’s display. It’s also getting ADAS (advanced driving assistance system) with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and blind spot detection.

The facelifted Hector should continue with the existing 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (also offered with mild-hybrid assist) and 2-litre diesel engine choices, paired with a manual gearbox, while the former also gets a CVT. The diesel engine is unlikely to gain an optional automatic transmission this time as well.

We’re expecting the Hector to be unveiled on December 20. It will be sold alongside the existing model and could possibly be positioned as the new top-end variant. The updated SUV will demand a premium over its current price range of Rs 14.43 lakh to Rs 20.36 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

